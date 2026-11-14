Everyone aboard American Heritage riverboat and all rescuers survived collision with tanker

Two people aboard the American Heritage said they swam to the riverbank and climbed out with ladders and ropes

NEW ORLEANS - Everyone aboard the American Heritage riverboat and all of the rescuers who responded made it out alive after the riverboat collided with the Atlantic Asphalt tanker and capsized in the Mississippi River.

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Also read Tanker Strikes Docked American Heritage Cruise Ship in New Orleans, 129 Passengers Evacuated

First reports indicated approximately 129 passengers were on board at the time of impact. When the riverboat capsized, more than 100 people were still on board, including harbor police officers and New Orleans firefighters. Survivors gathered in a conference room for a headcount. Kenneth St. Charles, regional CEO of the American Red Cross Louisiana, said the group had a manifest of everyone who was on the cruise ship and was doing roll call.

“Everyone who was responding seemed to be in good spirits,” St. Charles said. “They were very enthusiastic to say that they were here. ” Michael Hecht, CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., said port employees were the first to respond. He said they ran to the river and threw life preservers to many people in the Mississippi.

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Hecht also said a Regional Transit Authority ferry pulled a survivor to safety. Other nearby vessels also rushed in to help and are credited with saving lives.

“It definitely made a difference in our rescue efforts to get the rest of the people out of the water,” a harbor police official said. Aaron Mischler, of the NOFD union, said firefighters on the riverboat were helping a few people off when they felt the boat start to list and move.

“They saw the ladders moving away from the dock,” Mischler said. “So the guys on the shore removed the ladders to stop people from trying to jump to those ladders, and that’s when our guys grabbed onto the railings, grabbed onto the few people who were next to them, pulled them into the railings as the boat listed over ... inside the water. ” Video of the crash shows people running and climbing along the side of the capsized boat.

Other people can be seen in the water below them, swimming to safety. Workers on the American Heritage said the tanker hit the riverboat within seconds of dropping anchor and sounding its horn. They said lunch service had just begun, windows shattered on impact, and the restaurant quickly filled with nearly knee-deep water. The workers said they escaped through an emergency exit, swam to the wharf and climbed up ropes and ladders tossed from above.

Two other people on the American Heritage cruise told a reporter the impact hit the restaurant on the American Cruise Lines boat. They said the tanker’s horn was so loud it shook the riverboat. They said the restaurant was in knee-deep water within seconds. They said they got out, swam to the riverbank and climbed out using ladders and ropes dropped by first responders.

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They said they did not see any children, young kids or families on board. They said there were many elderly people on board. They said it was a terrifying situation. They said they were full of mud and their pants were wet.

They said they hope everyone got out OK. Work remains to clear the disabled ships, treat the people in the hospital and get every survivor home.

“It was really important to get blankets and get them to a warm environment really quickly,” Avegno said. “We’re working with Salvation Army and Red Cross to make sure they have clean, dry clothes to change into. ” Avegno said mental health counselors were also on site to help passengers, the crew and first responders process the trauma of what they endured on the water. See a spelling or grammar error in our story?

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