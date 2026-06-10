Everyday Beauty and Wellness Essentials Shared by a Beauty Enthusiast

A beauty enthusiast shares her personal favorite products for skincare, hair care, supplements, home goods, and fashion that simplify daily routines and enhance everyday life.

I've been using Neutrogena for maybe 20 years, probably since using my mom's skin care. Then, when I was old enough to buy my own stuff, I just gravitated toward it.

It's one of those staple brands that's been with me since the beginning of my makeup journey, my acne journey. I like that this comes in a travel kit since I'm always on the go and need a good. If I don't have this on me, I will end up sleeping in my makeup, so it is an essential. I hate washing my hair.

It's like the No. 1 thing that pisses me off on my to-do list. I knew about K18 from their, but just bought this. As a dark-haired girl, I like a dry shampoo that doesn't leave white cast. This doesn't do that at all.

I actually just used this to style my hair before this event. I have not washed my hair in a few days. I literally just spray this, zhuzh, use my AirWrap to do a little sloppy curl, and it turns out like this. It gives me volume.

I don't have to try too hard. I can literally have a five-minute style and go. It's summer. It's time to be sculpt-y, bronze-y, glowy.

I love anything that makes you glow in the summertime and is an all-in-one, minimal product. For my day-to-day, I put this on my highlight points and just go. It also looks great if you apply it on your legs, arms, collarbones. I'm allergic to nuts, so I am not a granola-bar girl.

I am not a protein-bar girl either. Half the time they have nuts in them. I love snacking on fruit instead. Sometimes the fruit jerkies have this kind of artificial taste to them that I can't stand.

This is the real deal. I'm obsessed. I ask for it in every dressing room and every set I've been on. I buy it for my house.

It's great to travel with. I love it. The mango is my favorite by far. I take this every day and put it in my water.

I don't always love drinking plain water, and I like that it comes in different flavors. I can kind of spice up my water in some way. It's such an easy thing to implement into my routine. I've been taking it for almost six months now and notice a difference in my hair and nails.

They definitely seem healthier. I'm not a particularly heavy sweater, but I still pack one in my purse, especially when I'm traveling. I was just in the south of France and this was essential for me. And New York in the summertime is a sauna.

I have to have this to get through it. I think I have four now. Two on my bed, one in the living room, one in my guest room. They're quite literally the best blankets ever.

I cannot sleep without them. I'm bringing one to Fiji because I'm like, I don't care if it's 100 degrees outside. They're great gifts, too. Just a tip: Maybe read the instructions when washing them.

As someone who messed up two of my Lola blankets in the past, read the instructions. Do not put them in the dryer. are so reliable, though. I have them on my bedside table, closet, living room. I just light one and the scent's strong enough to fill up my entire apartment.

It has a great range. My two favorites at the moment are the Hinoki Bergamot and Black Rose and Oud. Lately, I've been into jeans with sneakers, which wasn't always the case. I used to think it was too casual.

But if you pair them with a really cute one, it can actually elevate the outfit really easily. I've been loving Pumas. They come in a silver that I like, but red's been my go-to. It's not too much effort, but it still looks chic and cool.

And I can walk around New York City without being exhausted in a heel.

"These get just hot enough, but I don't feel like they're going to burn my hands or my scalp. " I Replaced My Tretinoin With This $30 Retinal Cream is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read abou





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