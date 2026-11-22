Lionel Messi received only a yellow card for throwing the ball into Gonzalo Tapia's face during Columbus Crew's 3-0 win over Inter Miami in Game 1 of their best-of-3 playoff series, with coach Laurent Courtois saying everyone knows Messi deserved more.

Columbus Crew coach Laurent Courtois said Lionel Messi should have been sent off for throwing the ball into the face of Gonzalo Tapia during Saturday's MLS playoff match.

Referee Allen Chapman instead showed yellow cards to both players in first-half stoppage time. Columbus won the game 3-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 first-round series. Tapia scored twice in the victory. With Columbus leading 1-0, Messi hurled a quick throw-in directly into the face of Tapia, who had not retreated the required two yards beyond the throw-in spot.

Also read Tapia scores twice as Crew blank Messi, Miami, 3-0 in playoff opener

Referee Defends Yellow Card Decision For Messi

Tapia fell to the ground before getting up and arguing with Messi. The Argentine seemed to suggest the ball had been blocked by Tapia's arm rather than hit him in the face, as the forward raised his arms to obstruct the throw. If Messi had been assessed a red card, he would have been suspended for the next match, with Miami facing elimination. Chapman defended his decision after the game.

Advertisement

He said the force used was negligible and the offense did not reach the level of violent conduct. Major League Soccer's Competition Guidelines describe violent conduct as excessive force or brutality when not challenging for the ball. Courtois was deeply unhappy with the decision. Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card, Courtois said.

It is just sad, really sad. Tapia, who scored twice in the match, was more measured. It is a play in the match, Tapia said. I do not know if it is a red card, but I am not the referee to say.

Casemiro Acknowledges Pressure On Inter Miami

It stays there. Miami midfielder Casemiro acknowledged the pressure on his team ahead of Game 2. Pressure? Of course there is pressure, Casemiro said.

Inter Miami always plays to win and we know if we lose the next game we are out. So, that is the pressure. The most important thing now is to be calm. We know we have to do better, because we can do better.

Advertisement

Casemiro added that Miami finished second in the regular-season standings. We were second on the table and so the next game we will use it to show the rest how strong we are, he said. Messi led the league with 26 goals and tied for the most assists with 17 in 31 appearances, winning the Golden Boot for the second straight year. Miami, the defending MLS Cup champions, finished second behind Nashville in the regular-season standings.

Messi Cleared For Next Playoff Match Friday

The two sides head to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Friday. Victory for Columbus would dump Miami out of the playoffs. Messi will be free to represent Miami in that match after avoiding a harsher punishment. The incident did not sour the night for Columbus, whose 3-0 victory leaves Courtois's team needing just one more win to advance.

The Crew coach made his feelings clear after the final whistle. His comments echoed across the league as debate continued over whether Chapman should have shown Messi a red card for violent conduct.