Every Year After Season 1 Finale: Clue Points to Charlie and Alice Romance in Potential Season 2

The finale of Prime Video's romance series Every Year After ends with a cliffhanger involving Charlie Florek that hints at a future romance with a character named Alice if the show is renewed for a second season.

Prime Video 's latest romance series , Every Year After , has captured the attention of romance lovers. Developed by Amy B. Harris and Leila Gerstein, the series is based on Carley Fortune 's novel Every Summer After .

Over eight episodes, the series chronicled the past and present relationship between childhood friends who became first loves, Sam Florek (Matt Cornett) and Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall). As we await whether a second season of Every Year After will come to fruition, the final episode set up a huge direction for the next chapter of the story. While Sam and Percy had a happy conclusion, it was not the same for Charlie Florek (Michael Bradway).

Heavily dedicated to work, while at work, he suffers a heart attack. But his shocking medical emergency isn't what caught book fans' attention: just before the cliffhanger moment, as Charlie stood in his boss' office, he recognized a photo on the wall that was of himself, Charlie, and Percy on the lake in a yellow boat. This image may be a major clue to Season 2's newest upcoming romance: Charlie and Alice, provided Prime Video actually renews the show.

Charlie's Love Life Might Be in the Spotlight for Season 2 Charlie's shocking Season 1 ending is a significant plot point on many levels. From what viewers learned during Season 1, the dramatic moment is a parallel for the Floreks: Sam and Charlie's father died at a young age from a heart attack.

Then, should the series return for more, the photo is a major clue that hints at the direction of the next major romance on the show. The first season of Every Year After focuses on Fortune's first book in the story, Every Summer After. Her follow-up, One Golden Summer, returns to Barry's Bay and follows a photographer named Alice, who took said photo and returns to the lake to find romance with Charlie





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Every Year After Prime Video Romance Series Season 2 Charlie And Alice Cliffhanger Carley Fortune Every Summer After One Golden Summer

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