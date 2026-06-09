Every Year After Review: A Canadian Summer Romance with Mixed Results

Prime Video's 'Every Year After' adapts Carley Fortune's beloved novel into a dual-timeline romance series starring Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett. Despite a charming teen storyline and strong supporting cast, the adult leads lack chemistry, and the setting disappoints book fans.

Canadian romance is having a moment. Last year's sleeper hit 'Heated Rivalry' framed Canada as the perfect place to fall in love, and Prime Video 's recent 'Off Campus' is based on a popular book series by Canadian author Elle Kennedy.

Now, Prime Video adds to the trend with 'Every Year After,' releasing all eight episodes of its first season on June 10. The series is the first adaptation of a New York Times bestselling novel by Carley Fortune, adapting her debut 'Every Summer After.

' It follows the friends-to-lovers, second-chance romance of Persephone Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett). The story unfolds in a dual timeline, jumping between their first six summers together and their awkward present. In the past, Percy meets Sam as a teenager when her family buys a summer home next to his in the cottage town of Barry's Bay, British Columbia. They become best friends before a sweet teen romance blossoms, only to end heartbreakingly.

In the present, Percy is a miserable obituary writer in Seattle, clinging to a shameful secret about their breakup. She swore she would never return to Barry's Bay, but when Charlie (Michael Bradway) calls to tell her that his and Sam's mother, Sue (Elisha Cuthbert), has passed away, she returns to pay respects and confronts her lingering feelings for Sam.

Percy and Sam are no Shane and Ilya, and the show's Barry's Bay feels generically idyllic rather than a full summer fantasy. This disappoints readers, as Fortune's settings are often characters themselves.

Moreover, the series moves the setting from the real-life Barry's Bay, Ontario to British Columbia, which frustrates fans. However, the supporting cast shines, making the series a summer romance to remember. The teen timeline is particularly charming. Young Percy (Juliette Hawk) and Sam (Blue Carke) bring an earnest bubbliness that makes their romance believable.

Their dockside hangs and horror movie fests are highlights, more than compensating for the adult timeline's initial woodenness.

'Every Year After' hits its stride midway when Soverall and Cornett take over the younger roles. It takes a leap to see them as 15-year-olds, but once accepted, the summer romance vibes take over. Soverall excels in the past timeline, especially when Percy is ambitious. Her goal to swim across the lake is a high point, showing confidence that carries into her relationship.

But the series spends too much time with Percy as a shell of her former self rather than the charismatic heroine Soverall can portray. Cornett's Sam, while less compelling, relies on his dynamic with Soverall. Unfortunately, their chemistry is not strong enough to anchor the show. As revelations and betrayals unfold, a heel turn from Sam makes them less shippable.

Still, the couple doesn't sink the series. The supporting characters, especially Charlie and Sue, add warmth and depth. Elisha Cuthbert's performance as Sue is a standout, providing emotional grounding. The series ultimately offers a mixed but enjoyable romance, with strong teen sequences and a delightful group of friends.

It may not reach the heights of other Canadian romances, but for fans of Fortune's work, it provides a nostalgic, if imperfect, adaptation





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