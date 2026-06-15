Every Year After Ends with Cliffhanger and Sets Up Potential Second Season

Prime Video's 'Every Year After,' based on Carley Fortune's novel, concluded its first season with a major twist involving Charlie's estrangement from Sam and a clear setup for season two, potentially titled 'One Golden Summer.' The ending diverges from the original book but maintains core themes and tone according to author Carley Fortune. While Sadie Soverall is expected to return as Percy, the focus may shift to Michael Bradway's character Charlie in a leading role for season two. Aurora Perrineau, who plays Chantal, discussed the changes and expressed hope for renewal. The series, featuring a cast familiar to fans of 'Off Campus' and 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' has been planned for up to five seasons, leaving room for expanded roles, including for Delilah. Spoiler details reveal the cliffhanger and its connection to book character Alice Everly.

Prime Video 's latest romantic drama series, Every Year After , has wrapped up its first season with a dramatic cliffhanger and clear indications of a planned second season, possibly titled One Golden Summer .

Based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel Every Summer After, the show follows Percy, portrayed by Sadie Soverall, who returns to Barry's Bay each summer, rekindling connections and confronting her past. While the adaptation stays true to the heart of the book's love story and themes, author Carley Fortune exclusively told Us Weekly that the ending intentionally sets up future seasons, saying, "I love how the show ends with a very clear set up for bringing One Golden Summer into the second season, which I'm most excited about.

" The season finale delivered a major twist: Charlie, played by Michael Bradway, suffers an onscreen heart attack and subsequently becomes estranged from his brother Sam, portrayed by Matt Cowen. This development positions Charlie's storyline to take center stage in season two, a shift supported by Fortune's follow-up novel. Although Soverall is expected to return as Percy, her character may no longer be the primary focus, with Bradway emerging as the new lead.

Actress Aurora Perrineau, who plays Percy's friend Chantal, shared with Us Weekly that the show expands on the source material rather than altering it completely, noting, "I think there's less of things changing and more of things just being added. But I think you're getting the actual bones of the book and the love story. I think all of the themes and the tone are the same.

" Fans of the series are already speculating about the return of the cast for a second season, and Perrineau expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I really would love to see a second season of the show. They're not quite there yet and I think because Sam is still kind of getting his head around what's happened, that makes a lot of sense.

" The production has been designed with a multi-season arc in mind, reportedly planned for up to five seasons. This long-term vision allows for deeper exploration of characters and subplots, including the expanded role of Delilah, originally a smaller part in the books but given more screen time in the series. The cliffhanger also hints at the introduction of book character Alice Everly, linking the twist to future storylines.

With its mix of nostalgia, romance, and dramatic turns, Every Year After has laid the groundwork for a continuation that will likely build on the established dynamics while welcoming viewers who recognize the cast from other popular shows such as Off Campus and The Summer I Turned Pretty





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Every Year After Prime Video Carley Fortune One Golden Summer Sadie Soverall Michael Bradway Aurora Perrineau Season 2 Cliffhanger TV Series Adaptation Book Adaptation Percy Charlie Sam Alice Everly

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