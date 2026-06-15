Every Year After Cast Discusses Show's Adaptation of Carley Fortune's Novel

The cast of Every Year After, including Sadie Soverall and Taylor-Joelle Cowen, discussed the show's adaptation of Carley Fortune's novel Every Summer After. The series follows Percy, who grew up vacationing in Barry's Bay, and her relationships with the people she meets there.

The cast of Every Year After , including Sadie Soverall and Taylor-Joelle Cowen , discussed the show's adaptation of Carley Fortune 's novel Every Summer After. The series follows Percy, who grew up vacationing in Barry's Bay, and her relationships with the people she meets there.

Cowen, who plays Delilah, emphasized the importance of doing justice to the book and its fans. The show's creators have plans for more seasons, with different leads, but it's unclear if the entire cast will return for a potential season 2. Fans of Off Campus and The Summer I Turned Pretty may recognize the cast from previous shows, but the new series offers a unique take on the characters and storylines.

Every Year After is available to stream on Prime Video. The show's creators have taken creative liberties to make the story their own, and fans can expect a different experience from the book. The series ends on a cliffhanger, setting up a potential second season. Carley Fortune, the author of the novel, expressed her excitement for the second season and the opportunity to bring in new characters and storylines





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