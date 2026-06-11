Every Year After: Alleged Similarities Between the Show and the Book, Ahead of the Premiere

The upcoming streaming TV series Every Year After is based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling Young Adult romance novel Every Summer After. The show follows Percy, who grew up vacationing in Barry’s Bay, and returns after his mom’s death. As the story progresses, viewers discover that Percy was intimate with Sam’s brother, Charlie. The show is about Sam and Percy’s love story, forgiveness, and understanding how to forgive people. The author, Carley Fortune, explained that the story is not about a love triangle and that the show is very much about important places and those people and places that stay with us for many years. It’s about coming home and how we grow and evolve, but the younger versions of ourselves are always with us. The show is described as tender and about important places and people that stay with us for many years.

With a summer destination on the water and a main character sparking a romance with two brothers, it’s easy to quickly recognize the alleged similarities between Every Year After and Every Summer After by Carley Fortune, ahead of the June 10 premiere.

The story follows Percy, who grew up vacationing in Barry’s Bay, and returns after his mom’s death. As the story progresses, viewers discover that Percy was intimate with Sam’s brother, Charlie. The series is based on Fortune’s bestselling Young Adult romance novel and is being adapted by Prime Video. The show is about Sam and Percy’s love story, forgiveness, and understanding how to forgive people.

The author, Carley Fortune, explained that the story is not about a love triangle and that the show is very much about important places and those people and places that stay with us for many years. It’s about coming home and how we grow and evolve, but the younger versions of ourselves are always with us. The show is described as tender and about important places and people that stay with us for many years





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