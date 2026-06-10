Every Year After: A Summer Romance in Barry's Bay

The popular TV series Every Year After, based on the novel of the same name by Canadian romance author Carley Fortune, follows the story of Percy and Sam's summer romance in the picturesque lakeside town of Barry's Bay, Ontario, Canada. The show is now available to stream on Prime Video and has captured the hearts of viewers with its beautiful setting, relatable characters, and storylines. While the show's version of Barry's Bay is fictional, the real town in Ontario, Canada, is a small community with a population of approximately 1300 people. The town's scenic beauty, with its lakeside location and picturesque houses, makes it a perfect setting for a romantic summer romance.

Barry's Bay , a picturesque lakeside town in Ontario , Canada , has become the idyllic backdrop of Percy and Sam's summer romance in the popular TV series Every Year After .

The show, based on the novel of the same name by Canadian romance author Carley Fortune, is now available to stream on Prime Video. The series follows the story of Percy and Sam's teenage friendship that evolves into first love, and then first heartbreak, while also showing the characters in their tumultuous present. The story takes a dramatic turn when Percy returns to Barry's Bay to mourn Sam's mother, Sue, who was also a pivotal part of Percy's teen years.

Meanwhile, the other main characters in the show are dealing with their own matters of the heart. The show's creator, Carley Fortune, is known for her beautifully crafted settings, and Barry's Bay is no exception. The town's charm and beauty have captured the hearts of viewers, making it a must-visit destination for romance lovers. While the show's version of Barry's Bay is fictional, the real town in Ontario, Canada, is a small community with a population of approximately 1300 people.

The town's scenic beauty, with its lakeside location and picturesque houses, makes it a perfect setting for a romantic summer romance. The show's creator, Carley Fortune, grew up in Barry's Bay and has drawn inspiration from her childhood experiences in the town. In fact, it was rereading her teenage journals that made Fortune nostalgic for the summers of youth, and inspired her to write her debut novel, Every Summer After.

The real Barry's Bay has also been immortalized in Fortune's books, with two commemorative benches dedicated to characters from her novels. The 'Percy & Sam' bench, featuring the inscription 'Percy and Sam were here,' is located at the Barry's Bay Public Beach, while the 'Charlie & Alice' bench, named after characters from Fortune's novel, One Golden Summer, can be found at the Barry's Bay Railway Station.

For those who are interested in visiting the real Barry's Bay, there are actual places in the town that inspired the fictional settings in the show. The Wilno Tavern, a family bar-restaurant specializing in hearty Polish fare, including pierogies, is one such place. The Pinewood Inn, where book Percy stayed when she returned to Barry's Bay as an adult, is another. The show was filmed in Vancouver and Bowen Island, British Columbia, in the summer of 2025.

The decision to change the show's location to a fictional Barry's Bay in British Columbia was likely due to the fact that the show was shot in B.C. Overall, Every Year After is a heartwarming and romantic show that has captured the hearts of viewers. The show's beautiful setting, combined with its relatable characters and storylines, makes it a must-watch for anyone who loves romance and drama.





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Every Year After Barry's Bay Ontario Canada Carley Fortune Prime Video TV Series Romance Drama Summer Romance Percy And Sam Wilno Tavern Pinewood Inn Vancouver Bowen Island British Columbia

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