Every Year After: A Sequel to Every Summer After

Every Year After is a sequel to Every Summer After by Carley Fortune. It follows Percy, who grew up vacationing in Barry’s Bay, and his journey of love and heartbreak.

He was seen devoting his life to work amid his family issues until one weekend in the office changed his life. He wondered who took the photo, which he returned to that night.

The overwhelming feelings — and grief — Fans of Off Campus and The Summer I Turned Pretty should be tuning into Prime Video’s Every Year After — but where will they recognize the cast from? Based on Every Summer After by Carley Fortune, Every Year After follows Percy, who grew up vacationing in Barry’s Bay. After spending all her time with the Florek brothers, Percy formed a connection with Sam.

Their romance fizzled out — until they meet again years later — and have a second chance at love. The only problem? Underlying issues that led to their initial breakup. Readers find out that Charlie has a congenital heart condition.

He was diagnosed months prior to the events in the novel, which also follows his romance with Alice a.k.a the photographer behind the photo of him and his loved ones featured in the show. As if fictional love triangles weren’t complicated enough, certain shows such as The Summer I Turned Pretty and My Life With the Walter Brothers kicked it up a notch by getting siblings involved.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is based on Jenny Han‘s books, focused on Belly, who gets caught up in a love triangle with two brothers. The showrunners of The Summer I Turned Pretty revealed that they had a version where Belly walks through the airport, and one of the brothers sees her when he’s going to pick up his family. They finally realized that they needed Alice in some way to come in to launch them to season 2





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Every Year After Carley Fortune Percy Barry’S Bay Sam Underlying Issues Congenital Heart Condition Love Triangle Siblings Involved The Summer I Turned Pretty My Life With The Walter Brothers Belly Brothers Love Triangle The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han Carley Fortune Every Summer After Every Year After Prime Video Swooon Amy B. Harris Lola Tung The Summer I Turned Pretty Every Year After Every Summer After Carley Fortune Percy Barry’S Bay Sam Underlying Issues Congenital Heart Condition Love Triangle Siblings Involved The Summer I Turned Pretty My Life With The Walter Brothers Belly Brothers Love Triangle The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han Carley Fortune Every Summer After Every Year After Prime Video Swooon Amy B. Harris Lola Tung The Summer I Turned Pretty Every Year After Every Summer After Carley Fortune Percy Barry’S Bay Sam Underlying Issues Congenital Heart Condition Love Triangle Siblings Involved The Summer I Turned Pretty My Life With The Walter Brothers Belly Brothers Love Triangle The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han Carley Fortune Every Summer After Every Year After Prime Video Swooon Amy B. Harris Lola Tung The Summer I Turned Pretty Every Year After Every Summer After Carley Fortune Percy Barry’S Bay Sam Underlying Issues Congenital Heart Condition Love Triangle Siblings Involved The Summer I Turned Pretty My Life With The Walter Brothers Belly Brothers Love Triangle The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han Carley Fortune Every Summer After Every Year After Prime Video Swooon Amy B. Harris Lola Tung The Summer I Turned Pretty Every Year After Every Summer After Carley Fortune Percy Barry’S Bay Sam Underlying Issues Congenital Heart Condition Love Triangle Siblings Involved The Summer I Turned Pretty My Life With The Walter Brothers Belly Brothers Love Triangle The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han Carley Fortune Every Summer After Every Year After Prime Video Swooon Amy B. Harris Lola Tung The Summer I Turned Pretty Every Year After Every Summer After Carley Fortune Percy Barry’S Bay Sam Underlying Issues Congenital Heart Condition Love Triangle Siblings Involved The Summer I Turned Pretty My Life With The Walter Brothers Belly Brothers Love Triangle The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han Carley Fortune Every Summer After Every Year After Prime Video Swooon Amy B. Harris Lola Tung The Summer I Turned Pretty Every Year After Every Summer After Carley Fortune Percy Barry’S Bay Sam Underlying Issues Congenital Heart Condition Love Triangle Siblings Involved The Summer I Turned Pretty My Life With The Walter Brothers Belly Brothers Love Triangle The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han Carley Fortune Every Summer After Every Year After Prime Video Swooon Amy B. Harris Lola Tung The Summer I Turned Pretty Every Year After Every Summer After Carley Fortune Percy Barry’S Bay Sam Underlying Issues Congenital Heart Condition Love Triangle Siblings Involved The Summer I Turned Pretty My Life With The Walter Brothers Belly Brothers Love Triangle The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han Carley Fortune Every Summer After Every Year After Prime Video Swooon Amy B. Harris Lola Tung The Summer I Turned Pretty Every Year After Every Summer After Carley Fortune Percy Barry’S Bay Sam Underlying Issues Congenital Heart Condition Love Triangle Siblings Involved The Summer I Turned Pretty My Life With The Walter Brothers Belly Brothers Love Triangle The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han Carley Fortune Every Summer After Every Year After Prime Video Swooon Amy B. Harris Lola Tung The Summer I Turned Pretty Every Year After Every

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