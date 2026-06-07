Every Time Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Have Worn Princess Diana’s Jewelry

Such sweet tributes!

s jewelry on more than one occasion. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales have been seen wearing their late mother-in-law’sPrincess Diana’s Lookalike Grandaughter Princess Charlotte Turns 11!herself — passing on that opportunity.

But when are the exact times that Prince William and Prince Harry’s wives haveFrom the big and small tributes in their engagement rings to pearls, diamonds and gold they’ve borrowed from Princess Di’s jewelry collection over the years, Meghan and Kate are making sure the memory of their husbands’ late mother stays alive. We’ve tracked down nine times the duchesses have been seen sporting Princess Di’s jewelry. Some are as simple as wearing her tiara.

Others are more complicated, like using her diamonds to create a brand-new piece of jewelry. Whatever their tribute was, there’s no doubt Meghan and Kate have aLONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Ceremonial Welcome by The King and The Queen Consort at Horse Guards Parade on November 22, 2022 in London, England.

AUSTRIA – APRIL 14: Princess Diana attends a gala at the Vienna Burgh Theatre during a visit to Austria Originally made for Princess Alexandra of Denmark in 1863, Princess Diana first wore the brooch as a pendant in 1986 during a visit to Austria. Kate Middleton wore it for the first time in Nov 2022 while welcoming the president of South Africa to London.

For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Nigeria trip, Meghan donned a cross pendant that was reportedly from Princess Diana’s private collection, perFor the 2023 Trooping the Colour parade , Kate Middleton honored Princess Diana by wearing her sapphire earrings. The earrings are composed Cabochons Sapphire drops surrounded by diamonds, and were originally a wedding gift to Diana from The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, according toMeghan paid tribute to her late mother-in-law at her wedding in May 2018 when she wore Princess Diana’s famous aquamarine ring to her wedding reception The ring was seen as newlyweds Meghan and Harry waved to photographers from their car. The emerald-cut aquamarine ring was first worn by Princess Di in June 1997 when she attended an auction for her own clothes at Christie’s in London. The ring was part of a set with an aquamarine bracelet, which connected the gem with five strands of pearls.from her good friend Lúcia Flecha de Lima.

The ring was meant to be a replacement for Diana’s engagement ring after she divorced King Charles in 1996.a piece of jewelry known as one of the most worn jewelry pieces by Diana. The Art Deco emerald necklace was a gift to Queen Mary Dehli Durbar, or Court of Dehli.

Diana wore it on multiple occasions, such as a charity concert at the Barbican in 1982, a film premiere weeks later, the 1988 Banquet at Claridges, the Diamond Ball at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in 1990, and at a Banquet hosted by the King of Malaysia at the Dorchester Hotel in 1993. When Diana went out to any event, she was seen with her Cartier Tank watch that was gifted to her by King Charles on her 20th birthday, perSoon after announcing her pregnancy, Meghan wore Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings on her first stop on her royal tour with Prince Harry in Sydney, Australia, in October 2018.

Meghan wore the earrings, which featured a butterfly-shaped stud with small diamonds, with a fitted sleeveless white dress. Given Meghan’s pregnancy, the earrings could’ve been a tribute to her husband’s mother. Princess Diana first wore the earrings in May 1986 at an engagement in Canada — about a year after she gave birth to Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry.in 1981, Princess Diana was gifted a set of pearl earrings from Collingwood Jewellers.

One of the most notable times she wore the earrings was in November 1988 when she attended a dinner in France. She famously wore the jewelry with a bold dash of blue eyeliner. Though Kate’s look wasn’t as bold as her late mother-in-law’s, the Princess of Wales has worn the Collingwood pearl earrings on many occasions.

The most recent one was in, and then again back in October 2018 at the State Banquet in London, where she wore the earrings with Diana’s Lover’s Knot tiara and Cinderella-like blue dress. Two Princess Diana tributes in one.in November 2010, fans noticed her ring looked a little familiar. Kate’s engagement ring, which featured a unique 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire, was originally worn by Princess Diana when the royal got engaged to King Charles in February 1981.

The ring is supposedly especially special, given reports that claimAlong with Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings, Meghan paid another tribute to her late mother-in-law with her gold bracelet. The Duchess of Sussex wore the accessory on her royal tour in Australia in October 2018. She was seen accessorizing a shirtdress with the bracelet, which featured an open clasp, at a visit in Sydney.

Princess Diana was last seen wearing the gold bracelet while visiting the Lord Gage Centre for Old People in East London in September 1990. One of Princess Diana’s most notable pieces of jewelry is her Lover’s Knot tiara, which is sometimes also known as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot.

Kate has worn the tiara on many occasions, but one of her most memorable looks was at a diplomatic reception in London in December 2016, where she was photographed with the expensive sparkler on top of her head. Princess Diana modeled the tiara in April 1983, a couple of years after her wedding, at an event in New Zealand.

Many considered Princess Diana’s high-collared look in Hong Kong in November 1989 her “Elvis” look, but the outfit is also memorable for the pearl bracelet on her wrist, designed by Nigel Milne. Since Diana’s “Elvis” look, Kate has modernized the pearl bracelet by wearing it on several occasions — most notably at a reception in Germany in July 2017 and at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s June 6, 2026 royal wedding.which she first wore in November 2017 at her engagement announcement with Prince Harry, includes two diamonds from Princess Diana’s famous pearl necklace.

The engagement ring consists of three large diamonds, with one stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones. According to Harry, the side stones are from his mother’s jewelry collection , while the large stone is from Botswana, a country close to the prince’s heart.

Many speculate the diamonds are from Diana’s famous sapphire pearl necklace, which was made from a sapphire and diamond brooch given to her by the Queen Mother. Princess Diana’s original sapphire and diamond earring gems include a smaller one studded to the ear and a bigger one dangling from the first. When Kate wore the earrings years later at the DiamondTravis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Freeing the Nipple on the Red Carpet Shows She Isn’t Hiding From the Spotlight





SheKnows / 🏆 558. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Close Friend Describes How They Are “Like Every Other Family”Chef José Andrés praised the couple for living a “normal life”

Read more »

Prince Philip's Disapproval of Meghan Markle and the Sussexes' Oprah Interview Amid His Final IllnessRoyal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claims the late Prince Philip strongly disapproved of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and that she and Prince Harry blindsided the Queen with their decision to step back, causing a monarchy crisis. The timing of their 2021 Oprah interview, while Philip was hospitalized, is cited as a key factor in a bitter family rift that persisted until his death.

Read more »

Prince Philip Disapproved of Meghan Markle, Blindsiding the Queen: Royal ExpertRoyal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams claims the late Duke of Edinburgh strongly disapproved of the Duchess of Sussex and believed her and Prince Harry's actions plunged the monarchy into crisis, with the timing of their Oprah interview during Philip's illness deepening the family rift.

Read more »

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Depart Wedding in Meghan Markle's Rolls-RoycePeter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding concluded with a grand exit in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, the same car that transported Meghan Markle to her wedding. The bride wore a stunning white Emilia Wickstead gown with a priceless diamond tiara, while notable guests included members of the royal family and the bride's family.

Read more »