Every Single Look Kate Middleton Has Worn to the Royal Ascot Since 2016

Kate always comes in something unique and showstopping!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.is set to appear somewhere, you know all eyes will be on her.

Not only is she one of the most high-profile members of the British Royal family, but she’s the one whose style blows everyone else out of the water. When it’s a one-off event, people get excited about, but when it’s an official royal event, everyone wants to know every single detail about her cultivated look — andis a horse racing meet held in the United Kingdom.

Over the span of five days, thousands gather at the prestigious Flat racing meeting !. To be exact, she’s only visited five times, including this year. Speaking of this year, she made a splash for her Royal Ascot debut as the Princess of Wales.

While Kate often arrived in light, summery outfits for the horse racing meet, she did a total 180 for 2026 by rocking a bright yellow dress that no one could take their eyes off of. But this isn’t the first time she’s shaken things up with a Royal Ascot look. Don’t believe us? We got all the details ready.

Check out every look Kate has worn to the Royal Ascot since 2016 below:For the 2026 Royal Ascot, Kate wowed in a yellow Roksanda gown, which happens to be a rewear from the 2022 royal visit to Jamaica. She paired the look with a matching Jane Taylor hat. For the 2023 Royal Ascot, Kate did a total 180 from her usual Royal Ascot looks.

For her Royal Ascot debut as Princess of Wales, she donned this bold, all-red ensemble from Alexander McQueen, which she paired with Sézane earrings, a matching fascinator from Philip Treacy, and fiery red Jennifer Chamandi heels.in a nearly identical look to Diana’s 1986 Royal Ascot look. For the special day, Kate rocked a white and black polka-dotted dress from Alessandra Rich, along with even wearing earrings from Diana.

Back in 2019, Kate changed things up by ditching her go-to white looks for Royal Ascot, and arrived in a pastel blue number that took everyone’s breath away. She donned a sheer, flowing Elie Saab look from their Resort 2019 collection, which she paired with Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps, and a metallic Elie Saab clutch.2017 was the year Kate decided to rock something a bit shorter than before: a knee-length Alexander McQueen lace dress.

To complete the look, she wore her handy Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps, the Queen’s Bahrain earrings, and the Tab Clutch by Loeffler Randall that perfectly matched her heels. For Kate’s Royal Ascot debut in 2016, she went with a fresh lace summertime look from Dolce & Gabbana. According toEntertainment News





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