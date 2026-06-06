Every opening and closing this week: Sundae now scooping downtown

But the High Point Creamery location at Denver Central Market is gone.

Sundae, a Colorado-based ice cream enterprise, just opened its sixth location on June 4. This one is special: It’s on 16th Street, and is one of the first completed projects that received financial help from the Downtown Development Authority: a $750,000 loan.

For its investment, Denver got a sleek-looking store where you can watch small-batch artisan ice cream being made, then grab a giant waffle cone filled with your favorite and enjoy it in the shop or on 16th Street.in November 2024, clearing the way for the DDA to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the Central Business District without raising taxes or impacting the city budget. The first projects were announced last summer; Milk Tea People was also on the initial list.

Its $640,000 DDA loan is helping fund the renovation of its new location on 16th Street, further down the renovated stretch at Blake. When it opens later this summer, it will have a new name:In Belleview Station, El Tule, an upscale Mexican restaurant, has also been in soft-opening mode; its grand opening is slated for Monday, June 8.

Every Little Thing — founded in 2021, and formerly known as Green Collective — has planted roots in the eatery space at Town Pump Provisions in Cherry Creek. It has locations in Wash Park and LoHi, which also sport the new name.after five years. The three other Little India locations remain open, including the original on East Sixth Avenue, which now serves 24/7. — all departed when their ten-year-leases ran out.

“After a decade of building High Point Creamery at Denver Central Market, we weren’t given a meaningful opportunity to continue operating there,” says High Point founder and CEO Erika Thomas. At least High Point has five other locations in the metro, including a new ice cream spot in McGregor Square. High Point Creamery at Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St.No paywall. Always accessible.

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‘s Food & Drink editor since April 2026. Before joining the staff full-time, he wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant on Havana Street in Aurora. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge. Bruno was previously a senior writer at





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