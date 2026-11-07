Every opening and closing this week: Olive & Finch adds to DIA’s homegrown push

Plus: Drama at Ruby Good Shoes, three new bakeries open their doors, conveyor belt sushi, and more.

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Lot’s of openings to report on this week. But first, let’s start with the off/on situation at Ruby Good Shoes. As of now, the Park Hill brunch restaurant remains open. But on Wednesday, it was briefly closed after city officialsFor how long is unclear.

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Owner Hasena Williams still owes some $5,000, which she says are mostly penalties and fees on late tax payments. She’sfor the city to not only waive both, but also give her a low-interest loan to keep the business afloat. , a bakery where HOSPY nominee for Pastry Chef/Baker of the year, Rafael de Jesus Rufino, blends classic French patisserie with Latino influences of his native Brazil.

Olive & Finch founder Mary Nguyen continues her Denver area expansion efforts, landing this week at Denver International Airport’s Concourse C. Travelers now have access to not only the Olive & Finch menu, but also Bar Finch and a 24-hour self-service kiosk for grab and go meals. It joins other homegrown eateries establishing a highly desirable DIA foothold recently, including Tocabe, The Bagel Deli, Williams & Graham, The Bindery, Uncle and others, with a Jax Seafood House still to come. on the reopening of La Mexicana Taqueria as Don Raúl’s Mexican Cuisine.

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The new restaurant is owned and operated by the same family behind the former brand, but rebooted to honor their father’s legacy.

“I wanted to modernize it a little bit and make it shorter but still familiar,” Alejandra Hernandez told us about the plans for her father’s old restaurant. “My mom was the one who came up with Don Raúl’s … It’s short and sweet, and everybody knows anyway, so it just makes sense. And I think it’s a great way to honor his legacy on the block.

”Denver’s bakery binge shows no sign of slowing down, with three new establishments welcoming customers this week: First off is Black Box Cafe, the sit-down expansion of the popular Black Box Bakery in Edgewater Public Market. The new space, just barely a mile away from the original spot, adds ice cream, chocolates, and, of course, coffee.

Meanwhile, Eternal Flavors Bakery completed its move from Bear Valley to the former Azúcar Bakery space on South Broadway, celebrating its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 6. And Aurora welcomed the Maiwand Bakery & Cafe as well. Kura Sushi in “Greenwood Village”, November 4thOlive & Finch, Denver International Airport, Concourse CWant the latest news and stories in your inbox? Sign up for Food Alerts as they happen, or get a weekly summary every Wednesday with our Food & Drink newsletter.

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From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is Westword’s Food & Drink Editor, a position he started in May 2026. Previously he was a freelance writer who wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant along Havana Street in Aurora.

Prior to Westword, Bruno was an editor at Billboard magazine and has also written for 5280, Dining Out Denver, SOMM Journal, and other publications. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge.