The spread includes Barcelona Wine Bar, G-Cue BBQ, Ti Cafe and Westbound & Down.

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The story of the week in restaurant openings is the sheer number of expansions during this pre-Thanksgiving stretch. See all the action below. A resident of the RiNo neighborhood since 2018, Barcelona Wine Bar has expanded to a second location in the Denver Tech Center as part of the On The Square development project. Much of what’s there will be familiar to past customers: Spanish-inspired tapas dishes, an extensive wine program and a vintage European vibe.

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Think traditional Spanish dishes, like gambas al ajillo , patatas bravas and jamón and manchego croquetas , along with Colorado staples like bison and venison. The wine list boasts over 400 selections, many of which are dramatically poured tableside via a thin-spouted porrón decanter. , it opened the sister concept, Corsica Wine Bar, in Lower Downtown. The chain has some 24 locations across the U.S., has expanded to Parker.

G-Cue BBQ owner Jason Ganahl and the team have competed in national barbecue competitions for years, earning the Rocky Mountain BBQ Association’s Team of the Year award and placing highly in several other top national competitions sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. The Parker location brings the G-Cue count to nearly a dozen, just in time for ThanksgivingBucking the brewery closure trend is one of Colorado’s more successful beer ventures: Westbound & Down, which opened its latest installment this week in Longmont.

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The 2,340-square-foot space includes a beer hall, tasting room and large outdoor patio. The spot is also expected to take on the lion’s share of the brewery’s production efforts going forward. This is Westboud’s fifth location following its flagship Idaho Springs brewpub and locations in downtown Denver’s Dairy Block, Lafayette, and Basalt. It’s also planning a Wheat Ridge taproom and restaurant for early 2027.

Helmed by three sisters, Ti Cafe specializes in traditional Vietnamese coffee made with robusta beans imported from Vietnam and brewed using a traditional phin. Signature drinks include a flan-topped Vietnamese iced coffee, traditional Vietnamese egg coffee and specialty lattes flavored with ingredients like ube. , one of Denver’s last remaining OG dive bars, the Nob Hill Inn, reopened this weekend following a much-needed renovation effort.

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Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is Westword’s Food & Drink Editor, a position he started in May 2026. Previously he was a freelance writer who wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant along Havana Street in Aurora. Prior to Westword, Bruno was an editor at Billboard magazine and has also written for 5280, Dining Out Denver, SOMM Journal, and other publications.

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A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge.