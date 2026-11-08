Every Must-See Look From the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2026

Hollywood heavyweights showed out for the fifteenth annual event.

On November 7, Hollywood royalty came together to celebrate the rich worlds of art and cinema at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Now in its fifteenth year, the annual fundraiser, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art , draws a star-studded crowd to support the museum’s film programming, while helping to expand its exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational initiatives.

This year’s event honors Latvian-American artist Vija Celmins, whose work renders natural landscapes in meticulous detail, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, whoseis set for release in December. Rosé will take the stage as the evening’s musical guest, while A-list attendees from across the film, fashion, and music worlds will watch on in their red-carpet finest. As is tradition, the fête is co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio with Gucci serving as the presenting partner.

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Against the backdrop of artist Chris Burden’s Urban Light installation, you can expect several guests to pose in the latest looks from Demna’s designs for the house—many straight from hisrunway. The gala reliably offers Oscar hopefuls a chance to refine their red-carpet approach ahead of awards season, so statement-making looks are bound to be in store.