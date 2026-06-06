Every Guest at the Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Wedding

It was a who's who of high-society and royal insiders as Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tied the knot in Gloucestershire.

The couple, who met through their teenage daughters two years ago, exchanged vows in front of friends and family including Summer dresses, hats, top hats, and tails were the order of the day as the congregation entered the pretty village church, which is equidistant fromAmong the early arrivals was Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder of Beulah London, a label loved by Harriet and the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Rupert Finch, who was linked to Kate Middleton in her pre-royal days.were there for the romantic occasion.

Also in attendance were Peter Phillips' cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, as well as his mother,'s branch of the royal family were represented by Lady Sarah Chatto, her son Samuel Chatto and his girlfriend Eleanor Ekserdjian, as well as David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, his daughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones and his girlfriend, Isabelle de la Bruyère, who made her most high-profile royal appearance to date. Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived alongside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

It marks the York sisters' most high-profile engagement since Christmas as they took a step back from public life while scandal engulfed their parents, AndrewMountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. . The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the last to arrive, with Catherine looking the picture of elegance in a biscuit-coloured dress by Roland Mouret and matching boater.

Prince William and King Charles III both looked dapper in their top hats and tails. Harriet, a devout Christian who has written movingly about the strength of her faith, is believed to have wanted the focus to remain on the important commitment she and Peter made to each other, rather than the glitz and glamour that can eclipse the religious service at the heart of high-profile nuptials. Following the service, it was on to a reception at Gatcombe.

Purchased by Queen Elizabeth II in 1976 for Princess Anne and Capt Phillips, the Grade II-listed property dates back to the Dissolution of the Monasteries, when the manors of Minchinhampton and Avening were granted to Lord Windsor, though his family would go on to sell the land to Philip Sheppard in 1656. Once home to the annual Festival of British Eventing , Gatcombe has played a key part in Princess Anne’s royal career.

Both her children were raised on the estate. A fitting locale for Peter’s wedding reception, then. And, rumor has it, the big day has yet another royal tie. According to reports, both the ceremony and the following party have been planned by Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, the half-brother of Princess Margaret’s ex-husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon.

Peregrine and Peter Phillips know each other well: after all, Peregrine organised Peter’s 21st birthday party at Windsor Castle. The event mastermind, who works under Bentley's Entertainment, was also responsible for the weddings of Mike and Zara Tindall, Victoria and David Beckham, and the wedding of Hugh Grant to Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

See Lady Louise Windsor, Duchess Sophie and More Photos of the Royal Family Reunion at the Royal Windsor Horse Show The royals are out in droves for the signature horsemanship competition that takes place in Windsor Castle’s backyard every year. The 2026 Cannes Film Festival Through Photographer Victoria Stevens’s LensAll the Fashion From the Cannes Film Festival 2026 Catch up on all the photo-call and red carpet looks from the 12-day celebration of cinema along the French Riviera.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton, Messi the dog, and many more. These are the most unforgettable style moments at the Cannes Film Festival. The 19 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Chloé Zhao, Kristen Stewart, Ruth Negga and more stars displayed style with bravado at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, as opposed to simply fashion at face value.

In an homage, written months before his death at 95, the jazz legend recounts a magical era in Manhattan’s 1960s music scene. The model arrived on the red carpet sporting an almost identical look to one worn by the 1960s film legend.





VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kate Middleton Royal Watch Prince William Queen Elizabeth King Charles Iii Digital_Syndication

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Royal Wedding Preparations in Full SwingPeter Phillips and Harriet Sperling are set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at Gloucestershire's All Saints Church, with a reception to follow at Gatcombe Park. The couple's wedding is being overseen by Bentley's Entertainments, a blue-chip firm with a client list that includes royalty and Hollywood A-listers. The venue is being transformed with floral arrangements, suggesting a more minimalist and all-foliage wedding, with a focus on greenery rather than traditional flowers.

Read more »

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling rehearse royal wedding in Cotswold church ahead of Saturday ceremonyPeter Phillips and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling held a dress rehearsal at All Saints' Church in Kemble, with family members including Zara Phillips and the royal household observed. Security measures, weather forecasts and the involvement of event firm Bentley's Entertainments are detailed.

Read more »

Peter Phillips marries Harriet Sperling in intimate royal weddingPrincesses Beatrice and Eugenie have come under renewed public scrutiny this week after a report by the National Audit Office laid bare how they have been secretly subsidised for years by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and now by their uncle, King Charles. The private service at today's nuptials is a real family affair, with Peter's daughters Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15, by former wife Autumn Kelly, and Harriet's 14-year-old daughter from her first marriage, Georgina, serving as bridesmaids.

Read more »

Royal Wedding Unites Families: Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips Marry with Daughters as BridesmaidsHarriet Sperling and Peter Phillips, the Queen's grandson, have married in a royal ceremony attended by members of the Royal Family. Their daughters-Georgina, Savannah, and Isla-served as bridesmaids, showcasing the blending of their families. The wedding follows a relationship that began in 2024, with Harriet, a medical professional and former single mother, gaining acceptance into the royal circle.

Read more »