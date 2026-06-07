Every Detail From Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Wedding Is Unbelievably Romantic

This is my royal wedding

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.brought a pack of A listers to Palermo, with the likes of Charli XCX, Donatella Versace, and Troye Sivan joining.

Insiders have described the event as “the wedding of the year” and “the most important wedding in Sicily since Michael Corleone’s,” per While we wait for the couple to share photos from wedding 2.0, we managed to gather every morsel of information about the nuptials that we know so far. Keep scrolling for an inside look.reported that Lipa walked down the aisle at Villa Valguarnera, an 18th-century estate located about 30 minutes outside of Palermo.

The palace’s Baroque architecture and opulent interior has earned it the nickname of “little Versailles,” according to the outlet. Today, Villa Valguarnera is the family home of Princess Vittoria Alliata. With embroidered signs taking over the 2026 wedding season, Lipa and Turner put their own touch on the romantic trend.posted to Instagram by guests Laura Vandall and Antoine Billore captured the event’s decor, which included a white linen panel embroidered with “Dua & Callum.

” The panel served as a curtain for the party’s film photo booth. There were embroidered touches throughout the ceremony, too. Placed atop every guest’s seat were a small ruffled pouch, which featured red cursive embroidery of Lipa and Turner’s initials, and a white lace-trimmed handkerchief, which was embroidered with the phrase, “Stay mad with me forever. ” And if you thought the age of bows was over, think again.

Lipa and Turner tied every ceremony seat with long, grass-grazing ribbons, each tied off into a neat little bow. The iconic singer reportedly flew to Palermo on his private jet just to celebrate the couple’s nuptials. He sang his hit 1970 track “Your Song” with piano accompaniment.reported that Lipa walked down the aisle with a bouquet arranged by a local florist. The bouquet included peonies, hyacinths, and lily-of-the-valley.

For the reception, guests were treated to a meal cooked by Tony Lo Coco, an Italian Michelin-recognized chef who runs the Sicilian restaurant I Pupi,





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