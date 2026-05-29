Every Daniel Craig James Bond Movie Ranked Worst to Best

A personal ranking of all five Daniel Craig 007 films, from Quantum of Solace to Skyfall, exploring why each entry stands out and how the era defined Bond for the 21st century.

In certain circles, saying that you have only ever seen the Daniel Craig 007 movies probably amounts to some sort of heresy. Nevertheless, I have never seen a James Bond movie that did not feature Craig in the leading role, and I enjoyed every one of them for what they are.

It is for this reason that I would not consider myself a Bond fan, not because 007 is not appealing on its own, but because I am ignorant to the rest of the franchise from Sean Connery to Pierce Brosnan. Much to the chagrin of my best friend, Bond was not part of my upbringing.

And although there are plenty out there who adore all 28 movies in the entire 007 catalog, the last five are all this author has ever been privy to, and to date they have always been enough. So, in honor of the Daniel Craig era of Bond, here is every one of these modern British spy pictures ranked worst to best.

Love him, hate him, or simply tolerate him, Craig interpretation of the famed super spy has thus far defined 007 in the 21st century. Starting at the bottom, Quantum of Solace from 2008 is arguably a bit underrated. As Craig second outing as Bond, many considered it a disappointment from his breakout first entry, and perhaps there is some merit to that.

But director Marc Forster does his best to make this 007 follow up engaging from the moment it starts to that intense burn it all down finale. Even if it is a bit chaotic and half baked, it is still a fun watch if you can get past some of the outlandish aspects. At the very least, the fight scenes are pretty cool.

As the shortest installment in Craig tenure at only 106 minutes, Quantum of Solace played up the frenetic shaky cam techniques popularized by the Bourne films at the time to further emphasize Bond deteriorating emotional state. The unrelenting fast paced editing was a turnoff to some, especially in light of how quickly the film jumps from one major event to another, but it overall sticks the landing.

More than that, it introduces the idea that each of Craig Bond movies will be a more serialized continuation of the last. Next is Spectre from 2015. For many, Spectre is what folks wanted Quantum of Solace to be.

Discovering that the Quantum organization itself was really just a subunit of SPECTRE all along did not come as a surprise, but what did was the revelation that the picture main antagonist, 007 nemesis Ernst Blofeld played by Christoph Waltz, is actually Bond vengeful foster brother. Talk about a twist, one that some thought worked and others despised.

From the opening Day of the Dead parade sequence to the pulse pounding finale, Spectre keeps the viewer entertained even if it is not as good as its immediate predecessor, also directed by Sam Mendes. With a 148 minute runtime, the fourth Craig film reinvents SPECTRE as a modern threat after the villainous organization had not been used in a Bond movie since the early 1970s, so that has to count for something.

Spectre is admittedly a bit slow compared to the rest of the Craig films, but it packs more of an emotional punch than Quantum. Part of that is through the introduction of Lea Seydoux Madeleine Swann, who ranks pretty low on our list of the best Bond girls but is incredibly important to this iteration of 007 going into the fifth and final chapter.

The climactic finale of Daniel Craig James Bond saga, No Time to Die from 2021, is The Dark Knight Rises of this action packed pentalogy. While some have gone on record to express their hatred for this 007 film, director Cary Joji Fukunaga does the impossible by concluding Bond story in a way that for this viewer was emotionally satisfying.

From finally moving past his grief to facing Blofeld once more, No Time to Die puts Bond through the wringer just in time to introduce him to his own daughter Mathilde, played by Lisa Dorah Sonnet, who was born to Madeleine unbeknownst to Bond between films. Sure, its 163 minute runtime is bloated, but if this is the last we will ever get of Craig Bond, then it is alright with me.

Speaking as someone with no personal history with the 007 franchise, No Time to Die comes off as a heroic sendoff for the Double 0 operative that pushes him to be the man he never knew he could be. By learning to love again, he does not think twice about staring death in the face if it means that he can save those he cares most about.

Sure, it would have been better if Bond got a happily ever after in retirement, but the sacrifice really hits home for fathers in the audience. Oh, and did we mention that No Time to Die also has the arguably most frightening villain in Rami Malek Lyutsifer Safin? He certainly lives up to his name. Now we reach the top two.

There is some debate over whether Casino Royale from 2006 or the next flick on the list is the best Daniel Craig led 007 film, and that is fair. Personally, it could go either way for me, so take these final two rankings with a grain of salt. Casino Royale is widely considered one of the best Bond films ever, and it is easy to see why.

It rebooted the franchise with a grittier, more realistic take on the character, showing Bond as a raw and reckless agent earning his 00 status. The film features an iconic poker game, a tragic love story with Vesper Lynd, and some of the best action sequences in the series, including the parkour chase in Madagascar and the sinking Venetian house. Craig performance is superb, balancing charm and brutality.

The film is tight at 144 minutes, with a coherent plot and memorable villain in Le Chiffre. It set the tone for the entire Craig era and remains a high watermark for the franchise.

Finally, the best Daniel Craig Bond movie is Skyfall from 2012. Directed by Sam Mendes, Skyfall celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Bond franchise while delivering a deeply personal story about Bond aging and his relationship with M. The film features stunning cinematography by Roger Deakins, a haunting theme from Adele, and a brilliant villain in Raoul Silva played by Javier Bardem. Silva is a former MI6 agent seeking revenge, and his cat and mouse game with Bond is riveting.

The climax at Bond ancestral home in Scotland is a perfect blend of old and new, honoring the past while looking forward. Skyfall also explores themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and the relevance of traditional spycraft in the digital age. It earned critical acclaim and box office success, becoming the highest grossing Bond film at the time. For fans and newcomers alike, Skyfall is the definitive Craig era masterpiece





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