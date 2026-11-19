Scott Colom, Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction, made one ask on X. The response went way bigger.

High school valedictorians across the country will soon be lacing up custom Nike Air Force 1s, and they can thank Mississippi’s incoming senator, and his favorite sneakers, for it.

It all started with a post. On Nov. 16, Scott Colom, who will represent Mississippi in the U.S. Senate, shot his shot on X. He asked Nike to celebrate his historic election by giving every high school valedictorian in his state a custom pair of Air Force 1s, his go-to shoe. His pitch: It would inspire students to “hit the books” for the rest of the school year. He even sealed the deal with Nike’s own slogan: #justdoit.

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The next day, Nike answered, and it went further than Colom had asked. Instead of limiting the offer to Mississippi, Nike said it would include the class of 2026-2027 valedictorians “from across the U.S.” Colom thanked the company in another post the same day, saying he was “so proud” of Nike for stepping up.

Then he made one more request: “Please consider honoring Hiram Revels in the design. ”rom Natchez, Mississippi, became the first Black member of Congress when he was sworn in to the U.S. Senate in 1870. Colom, 43, a Democrat and longtime district attorney from Columbus, Mississippi, narrowly defeated Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith earlier this month.

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When he takes office in January, he’ll be the state’s first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction. 2027 Valedictorians in the U.S. will score a pair of Nike Air Force 1s, thanks to Mississippi Senator Elect Scott Colom.

“The athlete’s mindset sparked an idea. Then another,” Nike said in a statement to TODAY.com.

“We’re excited to celebrate the hard work and achievement of 2026/2027 high school valedictorians from across the U.S. with a pair of Air Force 1s. More details are coming soon. ” The company hasn’t yet shared how valedictorians can claim their sneakers or what the custom design will look like. — and fancies herself an expert on all things twin-related!

In 2024, Rachel received an NBC Gem Award for her contributions to NBC. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband, their two daughters, and labrodaughter Asti. Follow her onCavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF@.itsnat via TikTok