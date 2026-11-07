Everton Beat Coventry 3-1 as Thierno Barry Scores Twice

Thierno Barry scored a brace and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall added a goal as Everton defeated Coventry City 3-1 to boost their Carabao Cup hopes and Premier League standing.

Everton delivered a commanding 3-1 victory over Coventry City on Friday night, reinforcing their resurgence under manager David Moyes. The win moves the club up to fifth in the league table, placing them above local rivals Liverpool, while simultaneously securing their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Fleetwood Town. The performance has generated renewed optimism among fans who believe this could be a special season for the Toffees.

Thierno Barry Returns to Form With Two Goals

Thierno Barry scored two critical goals in the second half to anchor Everton's victory, bringing his season tally to 10 goals before the international break. The French striker, who was widely criticized during his difficult first season on Merseyside and did not score his first goal until December last year, has now become a pivotal asset for the squad. His brace against Coventry included a confident header and a follow-up bundle, both arriving via back-post duels in a five-minute span.

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Moyes praised Barry's improved language skills and communication, noting that the striker has settled into the team better than in previous campaigns. Barry's form has also placed him joint second in the Golden Boot race, leading the manager to joke that Premier League rivals like Erling Haaland should be aware of the threat. Barry danced on the pitch at full-time, serenaded by the South Stand after the crowd shifted from boos at halftime to jubilation.

Dewsbury-Hall Reacts to England Squad Omission

Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delivered a standout performance, earning an eight rating, after being left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad that morning. Only Arsenal had more representatives in the national team than Everton. Dewsbury-Hall scored a powerful goal in the 81st minute to seal the match and sent a pointed message to the national team manager regarding his desire to represent his country.

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Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Dewsbury-Hall admitted he was disappointed and sad about the omission but expressed pride in his reaction and continued high-level performances. He emphasized that he will keep pushing for a spot in the Three Lions squad, citing his mentality and consistent play. Moyes added that the midfielder is desperate to play for England and noted that injuries or changes could open a door for him.

Lampard Criticizes VAR Decisions and Referee Calls

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard, returning to Goodison Park for the first time since his sacking in 2023, was vocal about what he perceived as missed opportunities for his side. The visiting fans booed the team off at halftime, reflecting a tense atmosphere that did not improve despite Yann Gboho's soft first-half goal. Lampard argued that several incidents were mishandled by the match officials and VAR.

Lampard specifically cited a potential penalty when Jame Tarkowski pulled on Caleb Yirenkyi's hair, questioning the threshold for what constitutes a foul in that area. He also claimed Vitalii Mykolenko's tussle with Taiwo Awoniyi near the edge of the box was a clear penalty. Additionally, he disputed the referee's decision to allow Barry's second goal, arguing there was a handball on the final touch.

Match Facts and Historical Milestones for Moyes

The victory marked the 592nd game managed by David Moyes in charge of Everton, drawing him level with Harry Catterick for the most matches managed in the club's history. Moyes is set to set the outright record after the international break when Everton faces Brentford. The attendance at the stadium was 52,395, with referee Stuart Attwell overseeing the contest.

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Everton's lineup featured contributions from Pickford, Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, and Mykolenko, with substitutions including O'Brien, Keane, and Hackney. Coventry City fielded a side including Rushworth, van Ewijk, and Pinnock, with Grimes, Tchaouna, and Hamer coming on as substitutes. The match results highlight Everton's growing solidity and the return of key performers to form.