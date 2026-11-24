BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Power companies are preparing ahead of a possible Thanksgiving storm expected to hit the state Thursday. As everyone sits down for their family dinner, heavy rain and gusty winds could knock out the power across the state. Eversource says it plans on bringing outside line workers into the state.

BERLIN, Conn. -- Power companies are preparing ahead of a possible Thanksgiving storm expected to hit the state Thursday. As everyone sits down for their family dinner, heavy rain and gusty winds could knock out the power across the state.

Eversource says it plans on bringing outside line workers into the state. The company also recommends everyone prepare a storm kit. Eversource crews are expected to be positioned across the state, ready to spring into action as those heavy winds could bring trees and tree limbs down onto power lines.

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The president of Connecticut operations said in a statement that crews knew what they were signing up for and are ready to spend Thanksgiving away from their families to make sure customers can enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families. Have a storm kit ready with: flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food and any medication you need. Make sure you keep your cellphone charged while you’re cooking and calling relatives who live far away.

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The National Weather Service recommends keeping trees and branches trimmed near your house as well as securing loose objects. The storm is anticipated to begin sometime in the afternoon and into the night. Events like turkey trots could face trouble, as could the Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. They plan to fly 100 balloons to mark the occasion. But high winds could change those plans.