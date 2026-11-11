Evernorth's share price sinks 48% after SEC filing shows 73.7 million shares registered for sale

Evernorth's stock has slumped almost 48% since its October 28 close after a SEC filing revealed that major investors, including Ripple Labs, have registered nearly 74 million shares for potential resale. The move follows a brutal debut and a sharp price decline.

Evernorth Holdings (ticker XRPN) saw its shares plunge almost 48% from the October 28 close after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a prospectus on February 7 that listed 73,688,162 Class A shares registered for potential resale by existing shareholders. The registration includes 33,822,415 shares by Arrington XRP Capital Fund, 18,143,804 shares by Ripple Labs, and 11,790,000 shares tied to SBI Holdings‐related entities.

The prospectus does not confirm any imminent sale, but all registrants are subject to six‑month lock‑up agreements that began when Evernorth completed its merger with Armada Acquisition Corp. II on October 9. Once those periods expire, the registered shares could flood the market, heightening selling pressure at a time when the company's price is already languishing.

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Evernorth entered Nasdaq trading on October 12 at $19.39 a share. By October 28 the opening price had fallen to $10.41, and the stock closed at $7.96 on November 10 after a 23.54% decline. The decline from its high fourteen days earlier is now roughly 59%, and the fall from the October 28 close remains at 48%.

The sharp downturn coincides with a broader bearish trend across cryptocurrency‑linked equities. ChainLink, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Ethereum have all experienced heightened volatility, reinforcing investor anxiety about Evernorth's future prospects.

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Analysts warn that a large sale of the registered shares could trigger a further decline, as the market absorbs a sizable influx of liquidity. The company's current liquidity profile and the intense regulatory scrutiny surrounding crypto‑equity holdings suggest that traders should approach any future activity with caution.

For individual and institutional shareholders, the filing underscores the importance of understanding lock‑up terms and the timelines that could affect their positions. While the prospectus noted no immediate divestiture, the potential for a concentrated sale once restrictions lift could have a lasting impact on Evernorth's market performance.

Evernorth's stock recovery will depend on how quickly the broader crypto market stabilizes and whether the registered shareholders decide to sell. Investors are closely watching the expiration dates of the lock‑up agreements and any subsequent trading activity that could reshape the company's valuation in the coming months.