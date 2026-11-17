Evernorth discloses a $505 million write-down on its XRP holdings in Q3 2026. The Ripple-backed firm retains 346 million tokens while valuing assets at $342 million amid market volatility.

Evernorth, the treasury firm backed by Ripple, has officially reported a significant financial adjustment regarding its digital asset portfolio in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclosed a massive paper loss of over $505 million on its XRP holdings for the third quarter of 2026, a move that has triggered extensive discussions within the cryptocurrency community regarding asset valuation and market resilience.

Evernorth SEC Filing Details

Evernorth submitted a Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, providing transparency into the current state of its cryptocurrency investments. The filing reveals that the firm currently holds approximately 346 million XRP tokens, which are now valued at roughly $342 million. This valuation represents a sharp decline from the initial value of $847 million previously attributed to these assets, indicating a nearly 60 percent reduction in the recorded worth of their digital reserves.

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XRP Valuation Decline Explained

The substantial drop in the reported value stems from accounting write-downs rather than any liquidation of assets by the firm. Evernorth specified that the tokens are now valued at approximately 40 cents on the dollar relative to their initial worth, reflecting the persistent volatility facing the broader crypto market since the third quarter of 2026. This adjustment highlights the impact of price fluctuations on corporate balance sheets without implying that Evernorth has sold off its XRP holdings to realize the losses.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Market Impact

The disclosure has drawn immediate attention from investors and observers tracking the performance of Ripple-backed entities and the XRP ecosystem. Community members are analyzing the growing impact of market volatility on institutional funds, as Evernorth's report serves as a case study in how digital asset valuations can shift dramatically over a short period. The firm's decision to maintain its position while acknowledging the write-down underscores the challenges of holding large cryptocurrency reserves during bearish market conditions.

Future Outlook for XRP Holdings

Evernorth has explicitly stated that it has no intention of reversing the write-downs, even if the price of XRP experiences a recovery in subsequent quarters. This stance indicates a conservative approach to accounting for digital assets, prioritizing realistic valuation over potential future gains. As the crypto market continues to navigate complex economic landscapes, the actions of major players like Evernorth will likely influence how other institutions manage their digital treasury assets and report financial performance to regulatory bodies like the U.S. SEC.