Evernorth Holdings slash XRP book value by 60% with $505 million in impairment charges. The XRP treasury company prepares for its Nasdaq debut under ticker XRPN following major accounting write-downs.

Evernorth Holdings, the Ripple -backed treasury company specializing in XRP, has revealed that it incurred approximately $505 million in cumulative impairment charges against its cryptocurrency assets. This substantial accounting adjustment reduces the book value of its XRP holdings by nearly 60% just before its highly anticipated debut on the Nasdaq exchange.

The core financial disclosure reveals a significant discrepancy between the initial valuation of Evernorth's crypto assets and their current recorded value. The firm originally accounted for its cryptocurrency holdings at approximately $846.6 million, based on an average acquisition or contribution price of $2.44 per XRP token.

Also read EP Wealth Advisors Boosts Volatility Shares XRP ETF Stake By 37 Percent To 18400 Shares

Following the recent impairment charges totaling around $505 million, the net book value of these assets has dropped sharply. This decline represents a substantial decrease in the recorded value of the company's primary asset class, reflecting the volatile nature of the digital currency market and strict accounting standards applied by the firm.

Evernorth calculates these impairments based on the lowest observable intraday price of XRP for each specific batch of tokens acquired. This conservative accounting approach ensures that asset valuations are grounded in the most bearish market conditions observed during the holding period.

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The company recorded approximately $271 million in XRP impairment charges during the first nine months of 2026. This figure is added to the $233.7 million in impairment charges that were previously recorded in 2025, creating the cumulative total disclosed in the latest financial reports.

Notably, only $6.9 million of the recent impairment charges occurred in the third quarter of 2026. This timing explains why Evernorth's XRP assets held a book value significantly below their market value at the end of September, as most of the write-downs were recognized in earlier periods.

A critical aspect of Evernorth's financial position is the divergence between its accounting book value and the actual market value of its holdings. Under current accounting rules, once these assets are written down, the company is unable to reverse the previous losses even if the price of XRP rises in the future.

For reference, on September 30, XRP closed the trading day at approximately $1.49 on Coinbase. At this market price, Evernorth's 346.3 million XRP tokens would have been valued at roughly $516 million. This market valuation is much higher than the disclosed book value of $341.9 million reported in the filings.

Evernorth Holdings completed its business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. II on October 9, finalizing the structure necessary for its public market entry. The company subsequently began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol XRPN on October 12.

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Following the successful business combination, Evernorth held approximately 473 million XRP tokens. The transaction also allowed the company to raise gross cash proceeds of around $300 million, providing liquidity for future operational and strategic initiatives.

The investors in this venture include major industry players such as Ripple, SBI Group, Arrington Capital, Pantera Capital, Kraken, and GSR. These high-profile backers highlight the significant interest in XRP-focused investment vehicles among traditional and crypto-native capital.

On October 14, Evernorth announced strategic collaborations with major industry players including Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase, and BitGo. These partnerships are designed to implement institutional investment strategies starting in the fourth quarter of 2026, aiming to enhance the utility and management of their digital asset reserves.

While the strategic alliances with top-tier crypto infrastructure providers signal a move toward more sophisticated asset management, transparency regarding yield generation remains limited. The latest SEC filing did not include specific details on the amount of XRP deployed to generate yield or the returns generated from such activities.

Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring how Evernorth utilizes its cash proceeds and manages its remaining XRP portfolio in the coming quarters. The company's ability to navigate market volatility while adhering to strict impairment accounting rules will be a key determinant of its long-term financial health and investor confidence.