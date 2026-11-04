Evergy Missouri West Files for $17 Monthly Rate Hike to Fund New Solar and Gas Plants

Evergy Missouri West seeks a 17.25 monthly rate increase for 340,000 customers to fund new power plants, pending MPSC approval.

Evergy Missouri West has submitted a formal rate increase application to the Missouri Public Service Commission, seeking permission to raise monthly residential electricity bills by approximately $17.25. This adjustment would translate to an annual cost increase of $207 for a typical household that consumes 1,005 kilowatt-hours of energy. The utility provider serves more than 340,000 customers in western Missouri outside the Kansas City metropolitan area. The filing initiates a comprehensive regulatory review process that will determine whether the company can recover these costs from its customer base over the coming year.

The core mechanism behind this rate request involves recovering expenses associated with building significant new energy generation facilities. Evergy plans to bring online the Foxtrot Energy Center and the Sunflower Sky Energy Center, both of which are expected to become operational in spring 2027. These two solar facilities will provide a combined capacity of 172 megawatts, sufficient to supply electricity to approximately 34,000 homes. In addition to these solar projects, the company is seeking to recoup costs for new natural gas generation plants scheduled to enter service in 2029, 2030, and 2032. These natural gas facilities are projected to add 1,065 megawatts of power capacity to the grid.

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David Campbell, chairman and chief executive officer of Evergy, defended the proposal by noting that Evergy Missouri West customers currently pay some of the lowest rates in the Midwest and the nation. He emphasized that the investments included in this request are essential for adding new power plants and strengthening the system serving Missouri West customers. A significant factor in mitigating the financial burden on consumers is the anticipated revenue from large data centers located within the service area. Evergy states that it expects two large data centers to reduce the overall rate request by $61 million annually.

The utility company argues that its large customer rate structure allows revenue from data centers to exert downward pressure on rates for all other customers. This mechanism prevents the costs of serving these high-energy users from being shifted to existing residential and small business customers. Campbell stated that the large customer rate structure provides important protections against shifting the costs of serving data centers to existing customers while putting downward pressure on rates for everyone else. This approach aims to balance the need for infrastructure investment with consumer affordability.

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The filing introduces an unusual earnings-sharing mechanism designed to protect consumers if the company performs better than expected. Under this proposal, if Evergy's profit exceeds the return permitted by regulators, 65 percent of the earnings above that threshold would be returned directly to customers. The regulatory review process launched by this filing is expected to last for 11 months. During this time, the Missouri Public Service Commission, consumer advocates, and other stakeholders can propose changes and counterproposals to the initial filing.

Customers will also have the opportunity to make comments and testify at public hearings regarding the proposal in 2027. Until the proposed increase is officially approved, there will be no immediate changes to bills for customers. This means the current rates remain in effect throughout the entire review period. The rate hike request from Evergy Missouri West arrives against a backdrop of rising utility costs across the United States. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association reported that the average U.S. residential electricity bill increased from about $121 a month in 2021 to $156 in 2025.

This national trend represents a rise of nearly 29 percent in residential electricity costs over four years. Financial strain on households is evident, with approximately 21.5 million households, or roughly one in six, reported as being behind on energy bills in the association's 2026 report. This national context underscores the sensitivity of the proposed increase, as many consumers are already experiencing pressure from higher utility expenses. The request highlights the growing tension between infrastructure needs and household budget constraints.

Evergy is not the only utility company in the region seeking to raise prices for its customers. Just one day before Evergy filed its request, Minnesota Power announced a similar move to address changing industrial demand and its impact on rates. Minnesota Power asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to approve a $134 million increase, which would result in a bill increase of around $24 a month for its roughly 150,000 customers. Unlike Evergy, Minnesota Power explicitly stated that its current rate request is not related to a recently approved data center project in Hermantown, Minnesota.

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However, Minnesota Power argues that once that facility begins operating, the addition of a big 24/7 customer will help spread the system's fixed costs across a broader base, ultimately benefiting other ratepayers. Both companies are awaiting regulatory decisions as they navigate the complex landscape of energy costs and infrastructure development. Evergy was formed through the 2018 merger of Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy and operates two regulated utilities in Missouri. The proposed rate increase applies only to Evergy Missouri West, distinguishing it from the Kansas City metro service territory.