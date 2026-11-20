Everful raises $48.5M Series A funding to transform global sourcing with AI-driven solutions for retailers and brands worldwide.

Everful said it was infused with $48.5 million in “Series A” financing. The company, which is building AI and data infrastructure for global commerce, was founded by Sisi Song, a former Alibaba Group executive and a Bessemer Venture Partners investor, and Kevin Han, an AI entrepreneur whose prior startup, Orbeus, was acquired by Amazon.were some familiar names.

The round was led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India and January Capital, which focuses its investments in the Asia-Pacific region and recently doled out seed money for Lightsprint. Existing investors Square Peg and Lightspeed also participated in theEverful launched two and a half years ago. The wholesale marketplace said it currently ships over 5 million pieces a month to retailers and brands in more than 60 countries.

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Everful partners with a growing network of more than 30,000 vetted factories in those countries. The company said it has built an “ever-expanding catalog of more than 20 million items and is on track to reach $100 million in annualized revenue by year-end. ” The company currently offers numerous product categories that include women’s and men’s fashion apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods, beauty and health, office supplies and more.

“The new funding will deepen Everful’s presence in the U.S., its largest market, and in Europe, and expand its world model of commerce, AI agents, and fulfillment infrastructure,” the company said in a statement. The company launched at a time when global commerce was mostly done by hand while suffering from a data problem. Think hand-written spreadsheets, mounds of emails and Excel files. Everful said two-and-a half years later, much of the work is still done by hand.

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“Most retailers and brands buy through layers of middlemen and endless email threads, with high minimum orders that eat into margins and leave them holding out-of-trend stock,” the company said in a statement. “The information needed to do better is scattered across thousands of sources in multiple languages, and no human team can keep up. ” But AI, computer vision and LLMs is changing that.

As a result, factories have digitized rapidly, “holding ready stock and producing in small batches, so AI agents can now find and coordinate them in real time. ” And that’s a gamechanger. Everful at its core is a world model of supply and demand.

“It maps what customers want, what factories can make and how to get products from one to the other. Everful’s AI agents use it to identify trending products, find and vet new factories and manage all communications throughout each order. ” Song said that sourcing used to be a people problem.

“If you were big enough, you hired a team overseas to do it. AI lets us turn that team into software. Now any business can operate as if it had a global sourcing team behind it, and this funding lets us bring that to many more businesses around the world. ”“We don’t build tools that leave the work to the customer,” Han said.

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“We build agents that deliver the result. Every order, inspection and delivery feeds our world model of commerce, so the system gets smarter with each transaction. That’s what lets us operate at a speed and scale that traditional sourcing can’t match. ” Jessica Koh, senior executive director at Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India said small retailers struggle to find suppliers and “struggle even more to find ones they can trust.

Everful is that partner, and it delivers at factory prices. ” Alex Rankin, partner at January Capital, said the investor has backed Song and Han since their first round of funding.

“Their world model of commerce gets sharper with every order,” he said. “That compounding data advantage is what AI infrastructure looks like. ”