Homage Senior Services, which will deliver 860 Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors, people with disabilities and low-income residents, is facing a financial crunch.

Homage Senior Services plans to provide 860 Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors, people with disabilities and low-income residents in Snohomish County. The nonprofit faces a $10,000 funding shortfall after losing a longtime donor who previously covered the holiday meal program.to 330 homebound seniors and people living with disabilities, alongside an additional 100 hot dinners for low-income residents at Bakerview Apartments in Everett.

For more than 20 years, the non-profit has relied on its dedicated network and community support to make the holiday special for residents who would otherwise go without.

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"The meal service is very important to our clients," said Jina Simpson, assistant director of nutrition at Homage Senior Services. "Most of them are homebound and alone. They don't have anything going on Thanksgiving. So, without our hot meal, they would basically not have a hot Thanksgiving meal.

"is completely separate and not covered by standard operational funding. For years, a private donor fully covered the costs of the holiday program, but he passed away a couple of years ago.

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"Ever since then, we've been raising the money on our own or finding different resources," Simpson said. The non-profit has had to scramble to raise the necessary funds independently. Currently, Homage is facing a $10,000 shortfall to fully cover this year's Thanksgiving meals. Organizers emphasized that the upcoming holiday deliveries are secured, partially by dipping into tight general funds if necessary.

For recipients, the delivery serves as a crucial holiday lifeline. Volunteers deliver a hot meal for Thanksgiving Day, extra portions for Friday leftovers, and perhaps most importantly, a moment of human connection for individuals who are often isolated. Homage stresses that community volunteers are the backbone of the effort, with many families, including students, stepping up to prep and serve meals.

"We want them to know that they matter and that, you know, we see them and we're so thankful to be able to provide this service for them," Simpson said. Organizers reassured the community that funding used for the Thanksgiving outreach will not impact Homage's regular, year-round nutritional programs.

Community members looking to support Homage's Thanksgiving meal initiative or help close the funding gap can find more information and direct donation on the nonprofit’sSeattle Mariners trade: All-Star 3B Maikel Garcia acquired from Royals