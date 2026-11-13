Everett Man Arrested Three Times for Boat Stealing Spree in 12 Days

Everett Police arrested a man three times in 12 days for stealing boats, releasing him each time. Officers urge boaters to secure valuables and motors as thefts rise in Washington ports.

The Everett Police Department announced that a suspect was arrested three separate times over a 12-day period last month for allegedly stealing multiple vessels. Authorities confirmed that the individual was processed and released from the Snohomish County Jail after each arrest, highlighting a concerning pattern of recidivism in maritime theft cases across the region.

The First Arrest at Port of Everett

On October 14, the Everett Police Department investigated a trespassing report at the Port of Everett Marina. Port security personnel identified a suspicious individual aboard a boat docked at the pier. Police noted that the man was recognized as someone who had been previously trespassed from the property following his arrest for a string of felonious thefts in 2025.

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During the investigation, officers discovered the suspect was in possession of an unreported stolen boat. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers also responded to the scene after locating several stolen crab pots on the vessel. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for Criminal Trespass 2 and Possession of Stolen Property 1.

Following the arrest, law enforcement returned both the crab pots and the stolen vessel to their rightful owners. Despite being booked for felony-level possession charges, the suspect was released from custody and allowed to return to the community, setting the stage for further incidents in the coming days.

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Second Arrest in Island County Waters

Four days after the initial incident at the Port of Everett, authorities in Island County encountered the same suspect. Officers observed the man pulling a crab pot from the water and throwing crabs overboard. This behavior prompted a second arrest for the individual who had already been processed for the previous theft.

He was booked into jail for a myriad of fishing violations in addition to possession of a stolen vessel. This time, the stolen boat was also returned to its owner. However, despite the additional charges and confirmed possession of stolen goods, the male suspect was again released from detention the following day.

Third Arrest at Des Moines Marina

On October 26, law enforcement learned that the same man was staying aboard a stolen vessel at the Des Moines Marina guest dock. This third incident occurred just 12 days after the first arrest, demonstrating a rapid cycle of theft and release.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for theft in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. This final arrest concluded a chaotic 12-day period where the suspect successfully accessed multiple marinas and vessels across different jurisdictions without being held in custody between incidents.

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Police Warn Boaters to Secure Valuables

In response to the spate of thefts, the Everett Police Department issued a strong warning to the boating community as winter approaches. Officers advised residents to routinely visit and check on stored boats to deter potential thieves. The department emphasized the importance of removing all valuables, including electronics and fishing gear, from vessels.

For boaters who cannot take items home, police recommended ensuring that valuable items are not easily visible or accessible. They specifically suggested utilizing locks, such as fish finder locks, to secure valuable electronics against theft. Additionally, officers advised documenting the make, model, and serial numbers of any valuables left on board to aid in recovery efforts.

Documentation and Motor Removal Advice

The Everett Police Department further recommended that owners record unique identifiers for their gear. A unique identifier could be specific damage to the item or an owner-applied marking. Police stressed that if owners apply their own markings, they must ensure the marking is etched into the item rather than simply marked with a permanent marker, which can be easily removed by thieves.

By recording these unique identifiers, stolen items can be more easily recognized and recovered by law enforcement. Finally, police advised boaters to remove kicker or trolling motors and store them off the vessel, as these items are frequently targeted by opportunistic thieves due to their high resale value and ease of removal.