Everett Council Approves Merger with Community Transit Ending Decades of Independent Service

The Everett City Council has voted to merge with Community Transit, ending Everett Transit's independent operations by 2027. The deal includes a sales tax increase and bypasses a public ballot due to recent legal changes, drawing both support and criticism from residents regarding service cuts and democratic representation.

In a significant move that will reshape public transportation in the region, the Everett City Council officially voted on Wednesday to proceed with the long-contemplated merger of Everett Transit into Community Transit.

Everett Transit Dissolution Set For April

This decisive action marks the beginning of the end for Everett Transit as an independent, city-led entity, with the dissolution scheduled for April 1, 2027. Since its inception in 1969, Everett Transit has operated as one of the few remaining municipal transit systems in Washington State, maintaining a distinct identity separate from regional providers. The consolidation effort, which has spanned months of negotiations and planning, has now cleared the first major legislative hurdle.

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However, the path forward is not yet fully guaranteed, as the plan must also undergo a second round of voting by the Community Transit board. This crucial meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and both governing bodies must reach a consensus for the merger to proceed effectively. If either party fails to approve the final terms, the project risks being stalled again, undoing considerable progress and delaying the intended structural changes to local transit operations.

The merger represents a major shift in how public transportation is administered and funded in Snohomish County, moving away from a fragmented model toward a more unified regional approach. Officials on both sides have emphasized that consolidation aims to improve efficiency, reduce administrative redundancy, and ultimately enhance service reliability for riders. Yet, the transition is not without its complexities and points of contention, particularly regarding funding mechanisms and service eligibility standards that vary between the two agencies.

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Community Transit Vote Impacts Local Tax Policy

The upcoming Community Transit vote will be closely watched by residents, advocates, and transportation experts who are tracking the implications of this historic administrative merger on the daily commute and quality of life for Everett citizens. The decision also carries substantial financial implications, as it is tied directly to a proposed change in local tax policy that will affect all residents within the transit zone.

As the clock ticks down to the final vote on Thursday, stakeholders are preparing for the potential implementation of a new funding structure that will alter the landscape of public transit in the area for decades to come.