KIRO Newsradio hosts discuss a potential annexation that could make Everett Washington the fifth largest city by adding 48000 residents and seven and a half square miles from unincorporated areas.

KIRO Newsradio hosts Ursula Reutin and Gee Scott have highlighted a significant development in Snohomish County politics involving a potential expansion of Everett city limits. The proposal involves annexing parts of the Eastmont and Mariner neighborhoods located south of the current municipal boundary. This structural change to the city boundaries could dramatically increase the city's population by approximately 48,000 residents.

Potential Growth in City Boundaries

The scope of this proposed annexation is substantial, covering seven and a half square miles of unincorporated land. Officials are currently exploring this expansion as a primary method to manage future growth within the region. The inclusion of these specific areas would integrate existing established neighborhoods directly into the city of Everett rather than relying solely on new construction.

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Ursula Reutin provided context by noting that the demographic shift would elevate Everett to become the fifth largest city in Washington. This ranking would surpass major municipalities such as Kent and Bellevue. She emphasized that this growth comes from absorbing existing communities rather than the gradual influx of people moving into newly built housing developments.

Municipal Planning and Infrastructure Needs

City leadership views this expansion as a strategic necessity to prepare for upcoming infrastructure projects. A key component of this long-term planning involves the arrival of light rail service. Integrating these neighborhoods early allows for coordinated development that aligns with transit-oriented growth strategies.

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Before finalizing any decisions, municipal authorities require extensive input from multiple stakeholders. This process includes gathering feedback from current residents, Snohomish County officials, and various service agencies. Specific entities mentioned as key contributors include South County Fire, which would need to adjust its operational footprint.

Practical logistical questions remain central to the ongoing discussion. City planners must determine how property taxes would change for new residents. They must also calculate the number of additional employees required for municipal services. Furthermore, officials are analyzing how policing and emergency response times would be affected by the larger geographic area.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Regional Changes

Gee Scott offered a broader perspective on how communities near Seattle continue to evolve. He noted that these areas often retain a smaller-city feel even as their population density increases. This observation underscores the complex nature of regional growth where character and demographics shift simultaneously.

Ursula Reutin acknowledged that living in Everett might result in longer commutes for individuals employed in Seattle. Despite this potential drawback, she expressed enthusiasm for the city as a viable place for families. She pointed to her own family's interest, mentioning that her niece lives in the area, her nephew purchased a home there, and her son is actively considering Everett for a future purchase.

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Gee Scott countered that every location choice involves inherent compromises. He noted that living closer to work in Seattle often comes with challenges such as narrow streets and difficulty finding parking. These trade-offs highlight the practical considerations residents weigh when choosing between urban cores and expanding suburbs.

The discussion serves as a reminder that Everett is more than just a city with changing paper boundaries. It is a place that families and listeners may increasingly consider as a primary residence. The interplay between growth, infrastructure, and lifestyle choices continues to define the region's trajectory.