Everest Traffic Jams and Trash Crisis Intensify After Record Summit Day

Record 275 climbers summited Mount Everest from Nepal in one day, causing massive queues at the Hillary Step and transforming the highest camp into a waste dump, sparking urgent talks on overcrowding and environmental management.

Mount Everest , the world's highest peak, is once again at the center of a heated debate about overcrowding and environmental degradation, as a record number of climbers summited in a single day from the Nepal side, leading to massive human traffic jam s and leaving the highest campsite on Earth resembling a garbage dump.

Footage from social media showed hundreds of climbers stacked like sardines at the Hillary Step, a notorious 40-foot vertical rock face located at 8,790 meters in the Death Zone, with one caption noting it took nearly three hours to navigate the bottleneck due to congestion and difficult movement conditions at extreme altitude. This milestone of an estimated 275 people reaching the summit on Wednesday surpassed the previous record of 223 set in 2019, intensifying concerns about the sheer volume of commercial expeditions allowed during the narrow, relatively calm weather window each spring.

Critics argue that Nepal's permitting policy prioritizes revenue over safety, creating life-threatening queues where oxygen levels are a fraction of sea-level concentrations, while expedition leaders counter that with sufficient supplemental oxygen and experience, the numbers are manageable compared to popular Alpine peaks. The environmental toll is equally stark, with a separate video depicting Camp IV, perched on the South Col between Everest and Lhotse, strewn with abandoned tents, empty oxygen cylinders, food cans, torn gear, and human waste, turning the sacred site into a "graveyard of climbing equipment" and a symbol of the mountain's rampant commercialization.

Clean-up efforts are perilous endeavors; last year, a team of Sherpas and soldiers recovered 11 tons of rubbish and four bodies, including one corpse that took two days to extract from ice, highlighting the dangerous legacy left behind by decades of climbing activity. The issue is compounded by a record 500 foreign permits issued for this season, fueling a cycle of waste accumulation and overcrowding that threatens both climber safety and the ecological integrity of the Himalayas.

As the world watches, the debate rages on: can Everest's fragile ecosystem and climbing culture be preserved without drastically curbing access, or is the current model unsustainable





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Mount Everest Overcrowding Traffic Jam Hillary Step Death Zone Summit Record Camp IV Waste South Col Nepal Permits Sherpa Cleanup Commercial Climbing

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