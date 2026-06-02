Everest Traffic Jam and Trash Crisis: Record Summit Exposes Overcrowding and Environmental Toll

A record 275 climbers summited Mount Everest in one day, leading to severe congestion near the Hillary Step and turning the highest camp into a dumping ground, raising urgent questions about management and sustainability.

Mount Everest , the world's highest peak, has become the site of a new kind of record-one that highlights growing concerns about overcrowding, environmental degradation, and the commercialization of adventure.

Recent footage circulating on social media captured hundreds of climbers stuck in a massive human traffic jam near the Hillary Step, a notorious 40-foot vertical rock formation on the southeast ridge. The video, posted with a caption noting nearly three hours to cross the congested area, sparked widespread alarm and criticism. Many online questioned the value of spending substantial sums on guides and support when the final push to the summit devolves into a slow shuffle at extreme altitude.

The Hillary Step sits at 8,790 meters, within the Death Zone, where oxygen levels are dangerously low and every movement is physically taxing. It represents the last major obstacle before the true summit, and congestion there significantly increases risk. Officials from Nepal confirmed that a record 275 climbers summited Everest from the southern route on a single day in May, surpassing the previous high of 223 set in 2019.

This milestone has reignited debates over Nepal's permit policies, which allow large numbers of expeditions during the narrow spring weather window. Experts argue that overcrowding leads to perilous bottlenecks, prolonging exposure to hypoxia and frostbite. Expedition organizers, however, contend that adequate oxygen supplies and careful planning can mitigate the dangers. Lukas Furtenbach of Furtenbach Adventures compared the number to daily visitor counts at popular Alpine peaks, suggesting 274 is manageable on a mountain of Everest's scale.

Still, the visual evidence of massed climbers inching upward contradicts that reassurance. Beyond the human traffic, the environmental impact of the record season is stark. Camp IV, the highest campground on Earth located on the South Col between Everest and Lhotse, has been described as turning into a garbage heap.

Video evidence shows piles of abandoned tents, empty oxygen cylinders, food cans, torn gear, and human waste scattered across the snow, with flapping yellow tents in gale-force winds adding to the scene. Everest Today, a dedicated climbing account, decried the transformation, calling it "one of the ugliest faces of Everest's commercialisation" and a "graveyard of climbing equipment.

" Cleanup efforts are inherently dangerous due to the altitude, weather, and low oxygen. In 2024, a team of Sherpas and Nepalese soldiers retrieved 11 tons of rubbish and four bodies, a mission that took two days to recover one ice-encased corpse. The debris ranged from modern waste to items decades old, underscoring the cumulative neglect. While initiatives like mandatory waste deposits exist, enforcement is challenging.

The combination of human congestion and mounting trash paints a complex picture of a natural wonder strained by its own popularity, prompting calls for stricter regulations and greater accountability from the mountaineering industry





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Everest Overcrowding Traffic Jam Hillary Step Camp IV Garbage Waste Summit Record Nepal Death Zone

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mount Everest's Highest Campsite Transformed into Garbage Heap Amid Overcrowding and CommercialisationA video has emerged showing the highest campsite on Mount Everest, Camp IV, littered with rubbish and human waste. The footage has sparked concerns about the over-commercialisation of the mountain and the dangers of overcrowding.

Read more »

Everest's Highest Camp Transformed into Garbage Dump Amid Record Climbing SeasonRecent footage reveals Mount Everest's Camp IV littered with abandoned tents, oxygen bottles, and human waste, highlighting the environmental impact of increasing commercial expeditions and overcrowding on the world's highest peak.

Read more »

Everest's Highest Camp Resembles Garbage Dump Amid Record Climbing NumbersNew footage reveals Camp IV on Mount Everest is overwhelmed with abandoned tents, oxygen bottles, and human waste, highlighting the severe environmental impact of over-tourism and commercialization on the world's highest peak despite cleanup efforts.

Read more »

First Afghan woman summits Mount EverestRiver Ahmad just made history by being the first Afghan woman to summit Mount Everest.

Read more »