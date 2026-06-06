Everest Survivor Chewed Ice, Ate Chocolates to Stay Alive for Six Days

Dawa Sherpa, a Nepali guide presumed dead on Mount Everest, survived six days by chewing ice and eating chocolates. Rescued by a clean-up team, he was reunited with his family who had begun funeral rites.

Dawa Sherpa , a 52-year-old Nepal i guide, survived six days stranded on Mount Everest after being presumed dead, sustaining himself by chewing ice and eating chocolates found in his pocket.

His family in Kathmandu had begun funeral rites before he was discovered by a clean-up team crawling toward Base Camp. Speaking from a hospital bed in Kathmandu, where he is being treated for dehydration, frostbite, and a fractured bone, Dawa recounted his ordeal.

'As the oxygen ran out, I couldn't walk,' he told the BBC. 'I didn't eat anything for the first two days.

Then I began chewing ice. It pained my teeth. I chewed the ice hard.

' He later found chocolates in his pocket and melted ice for drinking water. For two-and-a-half days, he was trapped in a crevasse, unable to escape. He was airlifted to safety after being spotted by a cleaning crew from the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, which was removing equipment and cleaning up after the climbing season.

Dawa was last seen around May 29 descending from the Yellow Band above Camp 3 at 7,200 meters, but he did not reach base camp even though his client made it. The pair were among the last climbers of the season as the route was dismantled. His wife, Damu Sherpa, and daughter, Mendo Lhamu, had begun mourning.

'We first heard that he was still alive on the local news and from a person we know who called with the news,' Damu said. The daughter added, 'When we first heard about it, we could not be sure if that person was indeed our father. So to be certain we asked for photos to be sent and then only we were sure and very happy.

' The delay in organizing a search team was not explained, but helicopters initially failed to find him. Nepal's mountaineering community hailed Dawa's survival as miraculous.

'This is nothing short of a miracle surviving so many days on the mountains facing such harsh conditions,' said Ang Tshering Sherpa, a leading figure. 'Sherpas are built tough growing up in the mountains. If there was someone else in his place they might not have survived.

' Dawa comes from Okhaldhunga, south of Everest, and works for Himalayan Traverse, guiding a Polish climber. The 8,849-meter peak was first climbed in 1953 by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. This May saw over 1,000 climbers and guides scale Everest, the busiest season ever, delayed by a massive ice block near base camp. Dawa insists he did not go missing but was forced to stay behind when his oxygen ran out.

He believes his survival instincts and familiarity with the harsh environment kept him alive.

'I didn't think I would be alive,' he said. 'I thought I would perish this way. ' His story underscores the extreme risks faced by Sherpas, who have become the backbone of Himalayan climbing. Originally yak herders and traders, their stamina and mountain knowledge made them indispensable guides.

Dawa's resilience and the joy of his family highlight both the dangers and the indomitable spirit of those who work on Everest. Despite his ordeal, Dawa remains grateful to be alive, a testament to the human will to survive. His recovery continues, with medical staff optimistic about his healing. The mountaineering community has offered support, and his family rejoices in his return.

Dawa's experience serves as a stark reminder of the perils of high-altitude climbing and the remarkable fortitude of those who navigate its challenges





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