Everest's Highest Camp Transformed into Garbage Dump Amid Record Climbing Season

Recent footage reveals Mount Everest's Camp IV littered with abandoned tents, oxygen bottles, and human waste, highlighting the environmental impact of increasing commercial expeditions and overcrowding on the world's highest peak.

Mount Everest 's highest campsite has been transformed into a garbage heap, according to recent footage published on social media, showing abandoned tents, empty oxygen bottles, and human waste littering the snow.

The video captures Camp IV, the highest campsite on Earth located on the South Col between Mount Everest and Lhotse, which is a critical staging area for climbers before their final push through the Death Zone to the summit. At 26,000 feet, the camp is now described as a graveyard of climbing equipment, with piles of rubbish left behind by climbing groups and scores of worn-out yellow tents flapping in gale-force winds.

Everest Today, an account dedicated to climbing the mountain, posted on X, stating that the commercialization of Everest has turned an extraordinary place into one of the ugliest sights, with waste including food cans, torn gear, and oxygen bottles scattered across the South Col. A record number of 274 climbers reached the summit via Nepal in a single day in May, exacerbating the litter problem.

While clean-up efforts have been undertaken, the high altitude and extreme weather conditions make removing waste highly dangerous, with oxygen levels at only a third of normal and weather that can quickly turn into blizzards. In 2024, a team of Sherpas and Nepalese soldiers managed to collect 11 tons of rubbish and retrieve four bodies, a mission that took two days to recover one corpse completely covered in ice. Some debris dated back 69 years.

Since September 2025, permits have increased to $15,000 from $11,000, the first hike in nearly a decade, as Nepal faces criticism for allowing large numbers of climbers that lead to overcrowding and risky traffic jams near the summit. Expedition organisers argue that risks can be managed with sufficient oxygen, comparing the numbers to popular peaks in the Alps





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Everest Camp IV Garbage Litter Climbing Commercialization Overcrowding Nepal Sherpas Death Zone Summit Record Clean-Up Waste Permits Environment

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Mount Everest's Highest Campsite Transformed into Garbage Heap Amid Overcrowding and CommercialisationA video has emerged showing the highest campsite on Mount Everest, Camp IV, littered with rubbish and human waste. The footage has sparked concerns about the over-commercialisation of the mountain and the dangers of overcrowding.

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