Everest's Highest Camp Resembles Garbage Dump Amid Record Climbing Numbers

New footage reveals Camp IV on Mount Everest is overwhelmed with abandoned tents, oxygen bottles, and human waste, highlighting the severe environmental impact of over-tourism and commercialization on the world's highest peak despite cleanup efforts.

Mount Everest 's highest campsite has been transformed into a sprawling dump, with disturbing footage revealing a landscape strewn with abandoned tents, empty oxygen cylinders, food cans, torn climbing gear, and human waste.

This scene, captured at Camp IV on the South Col-a plateau situated between Everest and Lhotse at an altitude of approximately 26,000 feet-highlights the severe environmental degradation plaguing the world's highest mountain. As the final staging area before the lethal push to the summit through the 'Death Zone,' this area should be one of extraordinary natural beauty. Instead, it has become a stark symbol of the mountain's over-commercialization and the immense waste management crisis.

The video, shared by the account Everest Today, shows scores of weathered yellow tents flapping in the fierce winds amidst piles of rubbish, prompting the poignant observation: 'What should be one of the most extraordinary places on the planet has, in many ways, become one of the ugliest faces of Everest's commercialization.

' The problem has been exacerbated by a record-breaking influx of climbers. On a single day in May, 274 people summited via the Nepal route, surpassing the previous record of 223 set in 2019. Drone footage from that period showed massive queues of climbers snaking up the mountain, all racing to utilize a narrow window of favorable weather. This surge is linked to the record number of nearly 500 foreign climbing permits issued for the 2024 season.

While expedition organizers argue that numbers like 274 are manageable on a mountain of Everest's scale, experts warn that the congestion creates dangerous bottlenecks, particularly in the high-altitude 'Death Zone' where oxygen levels are critically low and停留 time must be severely limited. The sheer volume of human activity inevitably leads to a proportional increase in waste left behind. Efforts to clean up the mountain face extreme challenges.

The altitude, unpredictable blizzards, and perilous conditions make waste removal a dangerous and logistically complex mission. In 2024, a team of Sherpas and Nepalese soldiers successfully retrieved 11 tons of garbage and four bodies, a task that required two days to recover just one corpse encased in ice. The collected debris included outdated tents, gas cartridges, ropes, and packaging, some of which dated back decades. The financial and regulatory landscape is also shifting.

Since September 2025, the climbing permit fee for foreigners has increased to $15,000 from $11,000, the first hike in nearly a decade. Critics argue that Nepal must enforce stricter limits on the number of permits to address the fundamental issues of overcrowding and environmental impact, rather than merely focusing on fee adjustments.

The transformation of Camp IV into a 'graveyard of climbing equipment' underscores an urgent need for sustainable practices and robust enforcement to preserve the integrity of the world's highest peak





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Mount Everest Camp IV South Col Waste Litter Commercialization Climbing Permits Overcrowding Death Zone Cleanup Nepal Sherpas

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Mount Everest's Highest Campsite Transformed into Garbage Heap Amid Overcrowding and CommercialisationA video has emerged showing the highest campsite on Mount Everest, Camp IV, littered with rubbish and human waste. The footage has sparked concerns about the over-commercialisation of the mountain and the dangers of overcrowding.

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Everest's Highest Camp Transformed into Garbage Dump Amid Record Climbing SeasonRecent footage reveals Mount Everest's Camp IV littered with abandoned tents, oxygen bottles, and human waste, highlighting the environmental impact of increasing commercial expeditions and overcrowding on the world's highest peak.

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