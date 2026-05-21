Everest Climbers' Journey

An account of the challenges and achievements of climbers scaling Mount Everest, including the high number of climbers reported in May, 2026.

The 8,849-meter (29,032 feet) Everest straddles the border between Nepal and the Tibet region of China and can be climbed from both sides. Climber s walk in a long queue as they head to the summit of Mount Everest in the Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region, in Nepal , on May 18, 2026.

The previous highest number of ascents from the Nepali side was 223, on May 22, 2019. Department of Tourism official Himal Gautam said he had received preliminary information that more than 250 people climbed the peak on Wednesday. Nepal has issued 494 permits to climb Everest this year, each costing $15,000. Expedition organizer Lukas Furtenbach of the Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures said big numbers on Everest were not a problem if expeditions were sufficiently stocked and managed.

The 18-year-old Australian Bianca Adler poses for a picture after climbing Mount Everest with her mother, Fiona Adler, and father, Paul Adler, in Kathmandu.





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