Evercore ISI Identifies Defensive Stocks to Weather Trade War Storm

Amidst escalating trade tensions and rising market concerns, Evercore ISI has pinpointed a collection of defensive stocks that they believe are well-positioned to withstand volatility. The firm's analysis focused on companies demonstrating characteristics of resilience, including low volatility, strong share buyback programs, and high efficiency scores. Apple and AbbVie are among the stocks highlighted by Evercore ISI, both rated as 'outperform' by the firm.

Evercore ISI is focusing on a group of defensive stocks that they believe are well-positioned to weather any potential trade war storm. President Donald Trump recently announced his latest tariff plan, this time targeting steel and aluminum imports from all countries, irrespective of their origin. Trump subsequently signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on these imported metals.

The European Union responded swiftly, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stating that unjustified tariffs on the EU would not go unanswered and would trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures against the U.S., further escalating global trade tensions. This move follows a series of blanket tariffs imposed on goods from Canada, China, and Mexico, with higher tariffs on China already in effect and those on Canada and Mexico temporarily postponed for a month. China retaliated with its own tariffs on U.S. imports shortly after Trump's initial announcement. The ongoing trade war has intensified concerns within financial markets, which are already grappling with persistent inflation and the potential impact of tariffs on the U.S. economy and corporate profits.In this climate of uncertainty, Evercore ISI has identified stocks exhibiting characteristics that suggest resilience in the face of economic volatility. The firm's screening process focused on companies within the top 20% for lowest volatility, a strong history of share buybacks, and high efficiency scores based on asset and equity turnover. Stocks included in the analysis had to be members of the Russell 3000 with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion. Among the stocks highlighted by Evercore ISI, all rated as 'outperform' by the firm, is Apple. Despite a 9% decline so far in 2025, Apple shares have surged almost 21% over the past year through Monday. The tech giant's appeal stems from its relatively low volatility and a consistent history of share repurchases. Last May, Apple authorized a staggering $110 billion in stock buybacks, the largest ever for a public company, up from $90 billion the previous year. Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani, in a late January note, pointed to Apple's potential expansion in emerging markets as a factor that could offset a slowdown in sales within China. He also highlighted a rise in demand for the iPhone SE, which could act as a growth catalyst for Apple in the current quarter.Another stock making Evercore ISI's list is AbbVie, the pharmaceutical company known for its Humira treatment for arthritis and psoriasis. While AbbVie shares have risen only 9.3% over the past year, lagging behind the S&P 500, they offer a 3.44% dividend. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved AbbVie and Pfizer's Emblaveo for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections. Other stocks identified by Evercore ISI include MetLife and Cencora, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, a drug wholesale company. — With reporting by CNBC's Jesse Poun





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TRADE WAR STOCK MARKET DEFENSIVE STOCKS EVERCORE ISI APPLE ABBVIE TARIFFS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Evercore ISI Upgrades Chewy, Sees Growth Potential Amid Pet Industry NormalizationEvercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney upgraded Chewy shares to outperform, citing a stabilizing pet industry and the company's strong position for growth.

Read more »

10 things to watch in the stock market Monday including steel tariffs and an Nvidia callNucor shares jump on Trump's steel tariff pledge, and Evercore ISI likes Nvidia into earnings.

Read more »

Evercore ISI Remains Bullish on Nvidia Despite DeepSeek's ImpactEvercore ISI maintains an optimistic outlook on Nvidia's stock, even as the company grapples with the recent emergence of DeepSeek and its low-cost, open-source AI model. The firm believes that DeepSeek's advancements are evolutionary rather than revolutionary and will ultimately drive increased demand for AI tokens and larger, more accurate models.

Read more »

Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula Leads Team to Defensive DominanceThe Los Angeles Rams' defense has undergone a dramatic transformation under the leadership of defensive coordinator Chris Shula. After a shaky start to the season, the Rams have emerged as one of the league's most formidable defensive units, holding opponents to 14 or fewer points in five of their last seven games. Shula's calm and analytical approach, coupled with his ability to build strong relationships with his players, has fostered a culture of accountability and discipline on defense.

Read more »

Wall Street's Biggest Calls: Stifel on Tesla, Evercore on Nvidia and MoreStifel reiterates Tesla as a buy despite lowering its price target. Evercore adds a tactical outperform on Nvidia ahead of earnings. JPMorgan remains bullish on Amazon, UBS upgrades Johnson Controls, and Morgan Stanley reiterates Robinhood as a top pick. Wells Fargo maintains its overweight stance on BJ's, Benchmark upgrades Shopify to buy, JPMorgan initiates Flowco as overweight, TD Cowen downgrades Merck, Loop reiterates Arm as buy, JPMorgan adds Home Depot to its focus list, Mizuho downgrades Kraft Heinz, Bank of America upgrades Mobileye, and Rosenblatt reiterates Disney as a buy.

Read more »

Massive Trade Idea Has Knicks Land Elite $48M Defensive CenterThe Knicks land an elite defensive center in a new trade proposal.

Read more »