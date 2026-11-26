Ever Used a Cutting Jelly? It’s on Super Sale for Black Friday
The best K-Beauty products can be found at Olive Young.
Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsKylie Jenner swear by. So you can imagine my glee when I realized that Olive Young USA was having its first-ever Black Friday event.
From November 23 through the 29th, customers can expect up to 50 percent off select items across all categories, including beauty, wellness, lifestyle, snacks, and more. While supplies last,aficionados can also look forward to a gift with purchases over $159, which will automatically be added to the cart at checkout online and at the register if shopping in person.
As for what products to pick up during the sale, I’ll admit I got a bit overwhelmed looking through the site, so I can only imagine how someone just being introduced to K-Beauty must feel. Thankfully, I’ve tested and loved quite a few products over the last few months that are included in the event.
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