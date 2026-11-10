Eventually It Will Kill You Celebrates Decade in Denver Goth Scene

Brian Castillo reflects on ten years of Eventually It Will Kill You, highlighting iconic shows and the growth of Denver's darkwave community since its 2017 founding.

Eventually It Will Kill You is marking a significant milestone by celebrating ten years of operation in the Denver music landscape. The organization was founded by Brian Castillo, who established the entity as a dedicated platform for darkwave, goth, and post-punk culture. This anniversary marks a decade of releasing music and hosting events that have significantly shaped the local underground scene.

Founding Principles and Sobriety

Brian Castillo launched Eventually It Will Kill You in 2017 after achieving sobriety and deciding to leave his previous venture, Heavy Dose. He associated his former label with past substance abuse issues and sought a fresh start focused on the genres he loved. The first release on the new label was a cassette from Many Blessings, an industrial noise project led by Ethan McCarthy. This move signaled a clear shift toward the darker musical styles that define the current identity of the group.

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Key Collaborators and Early Shows

The early success of the initiative relied heavily on strategic partnerships with key figures in the Denver arts community. Matt Johnson, known for his work in industrial techno with CXCXCX, co-founded the sub-label Kill You Club. Duane Davis, a former owner of Wax Trax Records, supported reissues of classic tracks like those by Eventually Maggie. Meanwhile, Moggy Moody at hi-dive provided essential booking support, aligning her interests with Castillo's vision for cutting-edge performances.

Iconic Egyptian Lover Performance

One of the most memorable events in the organization's history involved a performance by the electronic artist Egyptian Lover at hi-dive. The artist initially misunderstood the venue type, expecting a standard dance club rather than a dive bar. Despite initial confusion upon arrival, the show became a cultural melting pot featuring techno fans, punks, and goth enthusiasts. The unique atmosphere and diverse crowd left a lasting impression on both the artist and the attendees.

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Post-Pandemic Recovery and Growth

The organization demonstrated resilience by organizing sold-out shows following the global pandemic disruptions. The first anniversary event after these challenges featured notable acts such as Kontravid, Plack Blague, Spike Hellis, Many Blessings, and Closed Tear. These performances confirmed the viability of continuing operations and solidified the group's reputation for bringing international darkwave stars to Denver. The lineup highlighted the growing appetite for specialized genre events in the region.

Legacy and Future Directions

As Eventually It Will Kill You approaches its tenth year, the focus remains on sustaining the community built over the past decade. Brian Castillo continues to share stories and memories that highlight the evolution of the scene. The organization has successfully created a space where various subcultures intersect, fostering a unique environment for artistic expression. Looking forward, the team plans to maintain this momentum while honoring the foundational principles that guided their inception.