“Even Worse Than MAGA”: Kathy Griffin Just Took Brutal Aim At Taylor Swift’s Fanbase After Branding The Star Mediocre

Here’s a full recap of everything that Kathy has said about Taylor over the years that has led to her being targeted by Swifties.

I’m an innately nosey and chronically online celebrity and pop culture journalist, with my specialist areas including deep-diving lyrics and calling out Terrible Men™. , who has repeatedly taken aim at Taylor in her stand-up routines — and claimed that Tay isn’t exactly her biggest fan as a result of it.

, all the way back in 2009, where she was pretty tame as she discussed the singer’s recent split from Joe Jonas. She said: “Taylor Swift is a tween country sensation, and I don’t know how old she is; she’s, like, 8, or 17, I’m not sure. ” Notably, she also said of Joe at the time: “Where the fuck does he get off dumping beautiful Taylor Swift? ”” during a performance at the Borgata in Atlantic City.

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She added at the time: “She's kind of like a singing Gwyneth Paltrow to me. ” Referencing Taylor’s relationship with John Mayer, she added: “It's not special that you fucked John Mayer. I think my mom fucked him. He is a manwhore.

”: “She clearly hates me, and she doesn't find me one bit amusing. ” Kathy went on to add at the time: “I really do admire her; I just think she doesn't know what's funny about her. ”podcast in 2024, Kathy explained why she finds Taylor such an easy target as she reflected on the pushback she receives from her fanbase.

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She began: “Taylor Swift is a tough one to make fun of, which is weird because it’s obviously punching up. ” She then explained: “Anyone that famous is just kind of grist for the mill, because her level of fame is so seismic. ”At the time, Kathy also said that she’d attended Taylor’s Eras Tour, before admitting: “I didn't make it through the whole thing. I'm not going to lie.

": “By the way, let's just cut the shit. Taylor Swift is amazing, but you know Pink wants to blow her brains out, because Pink is looking at Taylor Swift walking around the stage, and Pink is singing upside down on fucking ribbons. Give me a break. ” She quickly added: “I love Taylor, don't make the Swifties come after me.

I'm terrified of them. I love Taylor. Haha, I'm kidding. I didn't mean anything.

I love them. ”with Ziwe, Kathy has directly addressed these past comments and how they'd landed with Swifties — claiming that the fanbase has a “worse” sense of humor than MAGA.

“You said that Pink, who is known for singing on the trapeze, probably wants to blow her brains out at the thought of Taylor Swift. Why do you pit women against each other? ” Ziwe asked, to which Kathy replied: “Equal opportunity.

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”“Because I think it's funny that the Swifties have the worst sense of humor, even worse than MAGA,” she went on, before quipping: “And I think it's great that Taylor Swift has taken her mediocrity as high as it can go. ”“But she's a good singer,” Kathy then said.

“She's a much… She's a way better singer than I would ever be. ”“And do you want to apologize to the Swifties before they doxx you? ” Ziwe asked, and Kathy agreed: “Alright. Swifties, it's me again.

Look, it's a joke, OK? I've met her a couple of times. She seems very nice. I met her in a bathroom one time with that squad.

She had that squad, remember that Lorde was with her? She's kind of suspicious, you guys, Lorde. ”“This is an apology?! ” Ziwe questioned, prompting Kathy to continue: “Oh, sorry.

And I'm so sorry for the things Ziwe was talking about. ” And when Ziwe said: “The Swifties know that I would never pick a fight with their god,” Kathy immediately replied: “Oh, the Swifties know I would. ”Well, I’m sure the Swifties are being perfectly normal about this — let me know your thoughts in the comments below!