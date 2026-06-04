Oleg Tsaryov and Aleksey Chadaev, some of Moscow’s biggest supporters of war, are now flat out saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t accomplish total victory in Ukraine.

As Russia fails to make any significant progress on the frontlines for more than a year, Putin has seen his support greatly wane, with loyalist and Ukrainian expat Oleg Tsaryov saying Moscow’s claim that the war will be won is nothing more than propaganda, Tsaryov, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who left following the Revolution of Dignity in 2014 that toppled the Moscow-friendly regime, noted that Kyiv’s latest Russia n President Vladimir Putin has seen support for his invasion of Ukraine wane as the war carries on into its fifth year.

Ukraine attacked military positions in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, with Russian loyalists saying such attacks make it harder to claim that Moscow is winning the war.

“Sooner or later, these worlds of illusion and reality must clash,” Tsaryov said in a Telegram post. “And now it is happening in the most painful form. ”Former Kremlin official Aleksey Chadaev, who now runs the Ushkuynik drone-warfare research center, went even further and claimed that the current course of the war will not only lead to a failure of Putin’s goals, “but to a full-scale defeat.

” Rather than continue the war, Chadaev is among the hardliners calling for a cease-fire so that Russia can reassess its standing for whatever follows. Oleg Tsaryov, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who had been previously tapped to lead a Russian-friendly regime once the invasion was over, said it was clear that Putin cannot accomplish all his war goals. Putin’s ambitions were also dealt a blow in last month’s issue of “Russia In Global Affairs,” the nation’s foremost foreign-policy journal.

In the journal, Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics, argued that it was unrealistic for Putin to achieve his goal of installing a pro-Russian regime in Ukraine.

“The goal of eliminating the anti-Russian regime in Ukraine at the current stage is fundamentally unachievable without the complete military occupation of the entire country, including the western part, for a long period. For Russia this is technically impossible,” Kashin concluded. Despite the growing worries in Moscow, Putin has yet to signal a change in tactics as tens of thousands of Russian soldiers continue to die on the frontlines each month.

The Russian dictator, however, had previously suggested that the war was close to over last month after Ukraine’s bombardments forced him to scale down Moscow’s annual Victory Day parade. Since then, Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukraine, with the American-led peace talks still stalled over Putin’s maximalist demands for Kyiv to cede major swaths of its land to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has seen support for his invasion of Ukraine wane as the war carries on into its fifth year. Ukraine attacked military positions in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, with Russian loyalists saying such attacks make it harder to claim that Moscow is winning the war.

Oleg Tsaryov, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who had been previously tapped to lead a Russian-friendly regime once the invasion was over, said it was clear that Putin cannot accomplish all his war goals.





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