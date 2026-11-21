Even Republican incumbents in the state legislature weren’t safe.

O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley, left, celebrates in Costa Mesa with supporter Susan Seely of Newport Beach as the first vote drop is announced during California's primary election on June 2, 2026.

Orange County voters ensured a Democratic majority on the Board of Supervisors and gave the boot to three incumbent Republican state legislators in the 2026 election — a glaring sign of just how much demographics have changed in the once-red county and, local observers say, how much residents dislike the president.

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“The outcome was way worse than we had anticipated,” said Will O’Neill, chairman of the Orange County Republican Party. The Orange County Registrar of Voters announced Nov. 18 that all valid ballots had been counted. Still, there are still about 14,000 returned ballots that havebeen counted, either because the voter didn’t sign the envelope or was a first-time voter who didn’t provide a government ID when registering.

The Registrar has notified those voters that they need to take extra steps to get their ballots counted, called “curing” Assembly District 74, which covers south O.C. as well as Oceanside and Vista in San Diego. Democrat Sergio Farias, a councilmember in San Juan Capistrano, beat Republican Laurie Davies, who had held the seat since 2020. Davies There were three state legislative seats where Orange County Republicans held on to their seats — Assembly Districts 59 and 71 and Senate District 32.

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In each of those cases, those districts also included large swaths of territory stretching beyond Orange County, including inland San Diego and the Inland Empire. Dan Shimell, an attorney and a new face in local politics, is Santa Ana’s next mayor after an unexpected win against incumbent Valerie Amezcua. The city of Santa Ana, a Democratic stronghold for decades, moved further left in this latest election.

About 50% of registered voters in Santa Ana are Democrats, and just 19% are Republican, according to. Voters rejected incumbents backed by the city’s police union for more progressive candidates endorsed by groups like the Democratic Socialist Association.. Schimell ran on promises to address the immigrant communities’ fears and concerns head-on.

Immigrant advocate Sandra de Anda beat incumbent Phil Bacerra; and in Ward 6, Isuri S. Ramos, executive director of political groupThe sea level is expected to reach close to 9 feet above average, likely flooding low-lying areas around Huntington Harbour in Orange County. Santa Ana cancels license plate reader contracts, looks into banning them for business properties Progressive candidates’ wins capture “a lot of the spirit of the times, the zeitgeist in Santa Ana right now,” Moodian added.

“This is an idea of the police union-backed establishment versus the progressive resistance,” Moodian said. “And there was a very large amount of money that went in to back the incumbent candidates, but it wasn't enough. ”In the Westminster mayoral race, Democrat Carlos Manzo beat incumbent Republican Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen by just over 1,200 votes. Nguyen had served as mayor since 2022 and was first elected to city council in 2018.

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Manzo joined the Westminster City Council in 2020. Westminster voters also ousted Republican Councilmember Amy Phan West, who once compared her legal troubles to those of President Donald Trump (she wasCity Council will give way to a mostly MAGA council after the election. Democrats and the local police union backed a slate of four candidates to challenge the conservative majority.

One of those candidates, Ben Davis, won his race, while voters re-elected two incumbents, Casey McKeon and Pat Burns, and elected Andrew Gruel, who was appointed to his seat last year. A second candidate, Erin Spivey, on the progressive slate, was behind by less than 60 votes in the latest count.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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