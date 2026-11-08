Even Ina Garten Recommends Store-Bought Pie Crusts—and 4 More Thanksgiving Shortcuts Chefs Use

Save time (and coveted oven space) with these chef-endorsed tricks.

Even expert chefs rely on time-saving shortcuts for Thanksgiving. Ina Garten swears by store-bought refrigerated or frozen pie crusts for her Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie, noting they perfectly balance the rich filling—and can be used without a mixer for easy cleanup.

Simple swaps and shortcuts can still deliver gourmet results. Martha Stewart endorses easy starters like potato chips with onion dip and a three-ingredient Apple Cider Bourbon Sour, while Sunny Anderson boosts boxed stuffing mix with fresh herbs and veggies for a homemade taste. Convenience doesn’t mean compromising flavor.

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Chef Alex Guarnaschelli celebrates both fresh and canned cranberry sauce, and REAL SIMPLE’s Jenna Helwig suggests buying a pre-roasted turkey to save hours of prep time—freeing up your oven for sides and desserts.can make anything from scratch, and is beloved for her bevy of mouthwatering recipes, but like any culinary expert, she knows exactly how to utilize a time-saving shortcut. And if there’s any occasion to take advantage of an efficient hack without sacrificing taste, it’s With the November holiday just over a week away, Garten took to Instagram to share one of her favorite pie recipes from one of her own cookbooks.

“Making an old-fashioned Thanksgiving pie takes time, but this one is so much easier! ” theinstead of one made from scratch.

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“I discovered that my Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie is actually better with a store-bought pie crust because it balances the richness of the filling for the best results. ALDI and Trader Joe’s each have flaky, affordable options.

Believe it or not, Ina Garten is hardly the only chef to use a shortcut or two when preparing Thanksgiving dinner. Here are four more chef-approved tricks that will help you have a stress-free holiday.and onion dip is a suitable Turkey Day appetizer, and she had a surprising response.

“Yes! Why not? ” Stewart asked.

“Just add some caviar! ”And when it comes to a, Stewart also likes to keep things easy, but delicious. In fact, she’s a fan of a “simple” Apple Cider Bourbon Sour, which calls for three ingredients—apple cider, bourbon, and lemon juice—and an optional Turbinado sugar rim. While Stewart uses cider made from apples harvested from her own farm, she insists any “fresh” variety will work.either.

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In a Facebook post from a few years ago, Guarnaschelli shared a photo of cranberry sauce directly from a can.

“Behold the canned cranberry sauce. This is sexy nostalgia to me,” she captioned the photo.

“I make fresh and put a can on the table, too. No judge. ” According to the, but if you want a dish that combines both approaches, resulting in an easy side that tastes like it took hours to prepare, take a page out of chef Sunny Anderson’s book.

Anderson’s go-to stuffing recipe starts with a boxed stuffing mix base, but the culinary pro elevates it by adding sautéed vegetables, stock, andfrees up coveted oven and refrigerator space for sides, pies, and more. Plus, there’s no worrying if your turkey is over- or under-cooked.