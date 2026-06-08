Even Celebrity Knicks Fans Have Game-Day Superstitions

From Padma Lakshmi's Alaïa pumps to Jordyn Wood's orange ostrich mini clutch, no lucky talisman is too niche or too small.

are back in the NBA finals for the first time since 1999, and they haven't won since 1973. Tonight, the beloved New York team—which currently has won 13 consecutive games and leads 2-0—returns to Madison Square Garden to continue their face-off with the San Antonio Spurs.

Coincidentally, 27 years ago, it was the Spurs who beat out the Knicks 4-1 for the championship title, making Game 3 all the more of an anticipatory experience. Nerves are running high, and so is celebrity attendance. Now, it’s no secret that sports fans are superstitious, and when the stakes are this high, that feeling is multiplied exponentially. Wear a specific pair of shoes more than once and notice that your team won both times?

Well, those are your game day shoes till the end of time. Celebrities, many of whom are born in or based in the Big Apple, are no exception. Knicks super fan Spike Lee often sports his prized 1970 championship ring on a chain around his neck. Some fans even consider Anne Hathaway a good luck charm herself.

After OG Anunoby crashed into her courtside in 2024 and Karl-Anthony Towns’sPhoto: James Devaney Last week, ahead of Game 2, Padma Lakshmi took to Instagram to share some throwback photos of her at the Garden. Manystaffers were quick to notice the leopard pumps she called out in the comments. She wrote: “A lot of you have asked about these @maisonalaia shoes.

I’ve has them for years and after the Knicks won a couple times, I started wearing them for good luck every time I went to @atthegarden. ” For Lakshmi, the discovery was a bit of a happy accident.

“The Knicks have never lost when I’ve worn the Alaïa shoes to Madison Square Garden,” Lakshmi tells. “And it’s funny because who would wear heels to a game, but I must have been running from somewhere else that first time. For a while, my daughter thought her big noise-cancelling headphones were good luck too.

” Jordyn Woods, who is engaged to Towns, has also been incredibly vocal about her game-day outfits, specifically her orange ostrich Tux Clutch Mini handbag from her own brand, Woods by Jordyn.

“Once playoffs start, everything becomes part of the ritual if we keep winning,” Woodsduring the Eastern Conference finals. “We’re nine wins in, and now I have my lucky Woods by Jordyn bag, my game-day GRWMs on TikTok, and a watch I refuse to take off. At this point, I’m not risking changing anything. ” How lucky for her that she designed her own good luck charm. For Woods, and presumably any other fan with a very strict lucky bag regimen, will face a bit of a snafu entering MSG tonight. Due to President Donald Trump’s attendance at Game 3, bags have been banned by the venue for the evening. Once this policy was announced, fans immediately took to social media to ask: “What is Jordyn Woods going to do?!

” Woods posted a reel saying she was going to see if she could get Towns to get the bag in But, if all else fails, she will sport a pair of orange ostrich heels made from the bag’s same material.

“Happy game day 💙🧡 one guys not stopping the show,” her caption read. , a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion





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