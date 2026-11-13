Even Black Friday Will Be More Expensive Than Usual

The AI memory crunch is coming for your holiday shopping list.

, the prices on offer may feel less like a deal than in years past. Weaker deals will likely revolve around products that use a lot of memory .

Gadgets like“Things are getting more expensive, and they'll probably continue to get more expensive well into 2027, maybe even 2028,” says Jitesh Ubrani,at IDC.

Also read The best early Black Friday deals you can already shop

“When it comes to PCs, tablets, those kinds of devices, that's where everyone's going to struggle. ”Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain the best shopping days of the year, says Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate who has long used his website “However, just because an item is advertised with significant savings claimed, doesn't mean it is a good deal or the best price,” Dworsky wrote in a message to WIRED..

Google has a built-in price-tracking tool in the Chrome browser, but many other third-party extensions do the job as well.

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“Because of high memory prices, laptops, desktops, and SSDs will still be on sale,” Dworsky predicts. “But not nearly as low-priced as previously offered. ”, says some manufacturers are leaning into selling refurbished units more than ever, even buying them from resellers like BStock.

They're filling gaps in the “The new trend that we're seeing is the buying back their own stuff in the secondary market so that they can refurbish it and sell it as authorized refurbished or certified renewed,” Cleland says.

“They're trying to get anything and everything back. ” What Black Friday will be good for, it seems, is the companies selling all this stuff. They get to set the costs, after all. With all the economic turmoil in the market, companies have been adept at passing additional costs to consumers.

“There's no good news right now for consumers,” Ubrani says. “It's unfortunate that the consumers are the ones who are going to struggle because of all this. ” So maybe the deals won’t be great. But they might be the best you can get for a while.

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The memory crisis isn’t ending anytime soon, so now might be the time to get something you need. If you do that, Ubrani recommends making sure it’s something you actually need. And something that will keep working for a long time.

“They should be purchasing the most amount of performance that they can afford today,” Ubrani says. “We're going to face elevated pricing for years. You want that device to last you for a while. ”is a staff writer on the WIRED Gear desk, where he writes about connected hardware, sustainability, and the right to repair.

He graduated from San Francisco State University and still lives in the city. He is currently training to be a virtual reality DJ. ...