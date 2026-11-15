Even After Another Dominant Win, Kirby Smart Wants More From His Georgia Football Team

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs just completely dominated another SEC opponent. Rinse and repeat. This time it was the Missouri Tigers who were ne

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

The Bulldogs took care of business early, leaving no doubt who was the better team during their impressive 48-21 win. They started fast, took a 31-point lead into halftime, and physically dominated the game for four quarters.played, there were still times where the Bulldogs didn't play with their typical fire, passion and energy. They did not score points on their final two drives of the first half and gave up too many points late in the ballgame.

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Smart knows his team played well, but he did mention after the game that he wants his team to finish stronger. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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"We just didn't manage it well, right? " Smart told reporters. "We had one of our worst drives we've had defensively. We wanted to be aggressive after the return.

I guess we had something that set us up to go be aggressive before the half. We didn't make real good decisions, and just not indicative of who we were for that moment.

" Georgia's starters were terrific as usual, but the reserves still need to keep working and improving when they get their opportunity. That's one area where this team can improve.

However, if you're looking for weaknesses in this Georgia team, you're going to be looking for a while. As well as they're playing right now, Smart knows his team needs to stay focused and block out the outside noise and rat poison as the Dawgs prepare to take on a South Carolina team coming off a brutal road loss to Arkansas.

"We have to stay level-headed and get better, and that is harder than ever because the noise gets louder. They're closer to decisions that impact them the rest of their life, and distractions just mount up.

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" With so many NFL draft prospects in the roster, and others maybe having an eye on the portal, it's important for Smart and his staff to keep their players as motivated as ever. We're coming down the final stretch of the regular season, and after that is what everyone remembers. Blowing out opponents in the regular season has become normal for Georgia over the years, but that's not what matters most.

For Smart, what matters most is having his team playing their best when it matters most.

"The teams that tend to go the longest are the ten teams that stay the hottest or get the hottest. We'd done a lot of good things, but this team will be measured by November and months afterwards.

"Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market.

DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, Georgia