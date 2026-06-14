Eve Hewson on Nepo-Baby Privilege, the 'Dumbest' Desire for Fame, and Spielberg's Polarizing 'Disclosure Day'

Actress Eve Hewson discusses the advantages and drawbacks of being Bono's daughter, her changed perspective on fame, and the mixed critical reception to Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, in which she stars.

Eve Hewson , the 34-year-old actress and daughter of U2 frontman Bono , has opened up about the complexities of her privileged upbringing in the entertainment industry, while simultaneously downplaying the allure of fame itself.

Starring in Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, Hewson reflected on a childhood that was anything but ordinary. She described growing up as a 'fantasy life,' recounting experiences like attending her father's massive U2 concerts with her siblings-sister Jordan, 37, and brothers Elijah, 26, and John, 25. This unique exposure to global stardom from a young age, she explained, provided an unexpected foundation for her own career, particularly in navigating the transient nature of film sets.

She noted that forming deep bonds with colleagues for six-month stretches, only to return to her 'regular life' afterward, was a dynamic she was already accustomed to, giving her a head start in managing the emotional rhythm of temporary professional relationships. Hewson was candid about the tangible advantages of being a 'nepo-baby,' acknowledging that her father's fame made it 'definitely easier to get into the business,' though she conceded it made being taken seriously more challenging.

She framed this as an acceptable trade-off. Her comments also touched on how her upbringing helped her conceptualize fame and recognition outside the traditional pedestal, suggesting a more grounded perspective on public visibility. In a striking contradiction to some of her past defenses of her nepotism advantages, she emphatically stated that wanting to be famous is the 'dumbest thing on the planet.

' She elaborated, citing the loss of privacy and the constant onslaught of criticism as reasons to disdain the celebrity quest, questioning societal celebrations of fame. This marks a nuanced evolution from her earlier, more dismissive stance on 'nepo baby' criticism, where she quipped about simply cracking a joke and moving on. Her new film, Disclosure Day, has become a focal point of discussion.

The movie, which follows a meteorologist and a cybersecurity whistleblower uncovering a government cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets, has sparked mixed reactions from audiences. While some reviewers praised its visual spectacle, Emily Blunt's career-best performance, and its thought-provoking final act, others found it tonally inconsistent and emotionally lightweight, failing to fully capitalize on its ambitious premise. fan reactions on platforms like X were divided, with some calling the last 20 minutes superb and the film 'absolutely brilliant,' while others labeled it 'disappointing' but still worth seeing, awarding it middling scores.

Despite the polarized critical reception, consensus formed around Blunt's standout portrayal. For Hewson, who co-stars alongside Colin Firth and Colman Domingo, the film represents another high-profile credit in a career she once thought would lead her into music, aspiring to be like Charli XCX. She described her creative upbringing in Dublin with activist mother Ali Hewson as filled with conversations about film, music, and literature, and admitted acting felt inevitable as 'the only thing I was any good at.





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