Evanston Township HS mourning student killed in Deerfield crash involving Chicago Tribune box truck

Evanston Township High School is mourning a senior who was killed in a crash in Deerfield Monday morning.

Evanston Township High School is mourning a senior who was killed in a crash in Deerfield Monday morning. Charles died in a crash early Monday on Waukegan Road in Deerfield just after 12:15 a.m. Police and fire officials said the teen was in an Audi SUV when it collided with a Chicago Tribune truck.

School administrators wrote in a statement that, "It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of one of our students, Charles Halliday, a beloved member of the Class of 2027. Charles was an exceptionally talented member of the ETHS Theatre community. The time, talent, and care he gave to this community were meaningful to so many, and his presence made a difference in ways that will always be remembered.

Also read Evanston Township HS student killed in Deerfield crash involving Chicago Tribune box truck

His loss will be deeply felt by the many students, staff members, and others whose lives he touched. There is no easy way to process a tragic loss like this. We encourage students who need support to reach out to a trusted adult. Counselors and other student support staff are available at school for anyone who would like to talk, needs support, or simply needs someone to be with them.

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We also encourage families to check in with their students and make space for conversations about this loss... Our hearts are with Charles's family, friends, teachers, and all who knew and loved him. As a school community, we will hold space for one another and support those who are grieving in the days ahead.

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