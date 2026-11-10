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Evanston-Skokie District 65

Evanston-Skokie District 65 delays vote on budget plan that could lead to 2 school closures

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Evanston-Skokie District 65 delays vote on budget plan that could lead to 2 school closures
District 65 · School Closure · School Closures
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The Evanston-Skokie District 65 School Board delayed a scheduled vote Monday on advancing a budget plan that would begin the formal process of holding public hearings on the potential closure of two elementary schools.

The Evanston-Skokie District 65 School Board delayed a scheduled vote Monday on advancing a budget plan that would begin the formal process of holding public hearings on the potential closure of two elementary schools.

Despite the delayed vote, parents, teachers, and students rallied ahead of the board meeting to protest proposed program cuts and plans to close Dewey and Lincolnwood elementary schools. The delay came after a group of parents threatened to sue the district if the vote moved forward Monday night. School board officials said the decision to postpone the vote was made to allow more time for discussion and consideration.

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The board is hoping the vote could still take place as early as next Monday.

"We stand together with all educators of District 65. We understand that district 65 is in a financial pickle. How we find our way out deserves input.

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The input should come from staff, our students, the families we serve, and this community as a whole," said Marci Mies, a District 65 special education teacher.2 hours ago"The Illinois State Board of Education recently recognized Dewey as an outstanding school, so I do not understand why they're doing this to our families, to Lincolnwood families, to anybody in District 65," Mendoza said. The school board has said the budget plan is necessary to improve the district's financial situation.

While some parents oppose the proposed closures and cuts, others agree that delaying difficult decisions will not help the district address its finances. In addition to the proposed closure of Dewey and Lincolnwood elementary schools, the board is considering cutting or phasing out non-mandated programs, including Head Start.

However, the district has announced that it will no longer cut its school-age childcare program after reaching an agreement with union workers. OSU suspends frat while investigating video of men engulfed in flames

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District 65 School Closure School Closures Chicago News Evanston News Skokie News Dewey Elementary School Lincolnwood Elementary School 20028013

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